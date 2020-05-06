Kami Welch, president of the Arvada Chamber of Commerce, is the new board chair for the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce Executives, the organization announced Wednesday.
"Chambers across Colorado are making a big impact in their communities as they fight to keep their local economies moving forward,” Welch said in a statement. “Our priority for 2020-2021 is to empower a strong peer network that guides innovation, resource sharing and opportunity across Colorado. When the Chamber industry is strong, the businesses they support thrive."
She succeeds John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber. The rest of the state board is:
- Chair-Elect: Andrea Stewart, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
- Treasurer: Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership
- Secretary: Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber
- New director: Diane Schwenke, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce
- New director: Lola Woloch, Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
- New director: TJ Sullivan, Superior Chamber of Commerce
- New director: Kris Mattera, Basalt Chamber of Commerce
- Legacy director: Deb Miller, Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce
- Legacy director: Kevin Hougen, Aurora Chamber of Commerce
- Legacy director: Christine Des Enfants, Cherry Creek Chamber of Commerce
- Legacy director: Jack Llewellyn, Durango Chamber of Commerce
- Ex Officio director: Dave Tabor, Colorado Chamber of Commerce
- Executive director: Dot Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.