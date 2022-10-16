The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
The debate, a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy, is occurring at a crucial moment of the election season – just before voters start getting their early ballots.
The debate is sponsored by The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News5 and The El Pomar Foundation’s Forum.
Follow live updates here.
Vaccination
One of the biggest clashes of the night revolved around vaccination.
Ganahl accused Polis of effectively allowing people - women in particular - to be fired for refusing to get vaccinated.
"I am opposed to and I have been to vaccine requirements," Polis said.
Ganahl replied, "Why have you not put your foot down?"
Polis responded, "Have you been vaccinated?"
Ganahl said yes - and the governor thanked her for "agreeing with me" on the importance of vaccination.
The undercurrent of this discussion is women's choice, more specifically, the right to get an abortion.
Housing
Here's another glimpse into how Ganahl and Polis differ.
Polis argued that the price of houses is up because people want to live in Colorado and take advantage of everything it has to offer.
Ganahl blamed the situation on inflation and policies Democrats have embraced.
Energy
Nowhere is the clash of ideologies more apparent than in the area of energy.
For Polis, the transition away from fossil-fired energy – 100% renewable energy by 2040 – is a moral imperative, an obligation that today’s generation owes to the next. The governor and his allies view the fight as existential – Colorado, America and the rest of the world must transition – and quickly – in order to save the planet. The transition, they argue, also offers Colorado the opportunity to "drive innovation and harness the consumer savings and economic benefits of leading the transition to a clean energy economy."
"Colorado is vulnerable so long as it’s reliant on natural gas and coal," he said.
For Ganahl, the disagreement isn’t over the lofty goals of clean land, air, and water but over tactics and pace. The transition is occurring too fast, too soon, leaving behind Colorado’s most vulnerable residents, she argued.
The transition, Ganahl insisted, must be tempered by giving people and industries the chance to adopt. In particular, she argued that the next government must encourage local oil and gas production – precisely because Colorado already figured to extract fuel from the land in a cleaner and more efficient way.
Ganahl said the policies Polis embraced have made the state unaffordable, driving them away.
"More and more people have been moving out (because) the state has become so unaffordable," he said.
Immigration
Both Polis and Ganahl said they would compassionately deal with people who cross into the country illegally – if they end up in Colorado.
The context here is that some border states have sent immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, straining the latter's social safety networks.
"I will deal with care and compassion with they get there," Ganahl said.
The problem, Ganahl said, is America's southern border is porous. That, she said, means drugs, notably fentanyl, get through, eventually ending up in Colorado, where they poison children.
"It is killing our children. You guys, we have to wake up," he said.
Polis, too, said he would welcome immigrants with care and compassion, noting that Colorado embraced thousands of Afghans who fled their country.
"At the end of the Colorado is not a border state," Polis said.
Does the federal government need to step up in securing the southern border? Absolutely yes, Polis said.
Crime
Ganahl pressed Polis on crime, noting Colorado's crime rates are among the highest in the nation, and blamed the policies he and Democrats championed in the last few years.
She said Colorado is now the most "dangerous" state to be a kid, listing off Colorado's crime statistics.
"That's a terrible record," she said.
Polis countered by noting legislation approved this past session that made possession of fentanyl - at a certain amount - a felony, along with money he said his administration invested in public safety, including more money for law enforcement.
Fees and taxes
Both candidates clashed over how to approach taxes and fees.
Ganahl, in particular, accused Polis of "lying" to Coloradans by calling the TABOR refund the "Colorado Cashback."
Democrats had approved legislation to give Coloradans their Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund earlier than scheduled – $750 check for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers. Coloradans received their checks this summer.
Polis countered that he and his Democratic allies have moved quickly to ease the economic burden.
"We were able to deliver on the largest property tax cut in the history of Colorado - $700 million," he said.
This session, Democrats passed several bills offering Coloradans fiscal relief in the form of small cuts in costs, such as by lowering or stabilizing fees for vehicle registrations, gas taxes, drivers’ licenses, business filings and professional licenses. Larger savings are expected from a few other measures, such as House Bill 1304, which invests $178 million in building affordable housing; Senate Bill 238, which offers $700 million in property tax relief; and, House Bill 1359, which provides loans and credit for low-income families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening remarks
And we are off!
In her opening remarks, Ganahl said she's a fighter – somebody who fought through some of life's direst adversities.
Polis, on the other hand, quickly outlined what he has achieved and he intends to if elected into office, notably keeping Coloradans safe and keeping things affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.