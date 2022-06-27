A coalition of farm and ranch employers are taking to federal court a challenge to a 2021 Colorado law that granted collective bargaining and other employment rights to farmworkers.
Senate Bill 21-087 granted farmworkers the right to join labor unions, engage in collective bargaining and strike. It removes the longtime exemption for farmworkers in the state’s Labor Peace Act.
The lawsuit filed in Colorado's District Court challenges the right of "uninvited parties," known in the law as "key service providers," to enter the plaintiffs' farms and ranches, which the lawsuit claims is a violation of the employers' Fifth Amendment rights. They also challenge the law's enforcement provisions under the state's Department of Labor and Employment.
The plaintiffs include the owners of the Palisade peach company Talbott Mountain Gold and Talbott Farms; Blaine Produce in Clifton, Box Elder Ranch in Wray, Marc Arnusch Farms near Keenesburg and Mauch Farms near Lamar.
Colorado's law is based loosely on one adopted in California in 2018, which granted collective bargaining rights to farmworkers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 struck down a portion of that law, stating that the right to "invade [a] growers' property...constitutes a per se physical taking."
The lawsuit claims Colorado's law is more onerous than California's, given that it grants unlimited access at a variety of times during the day to the key service providers, who can be health care providers, clergy and lawyers, including those representing unions. California's law requires service providers provide notice before coming onto a farm or ranch property, and that lack of notice is at the heart of the Colorado lawsuit.
These access provisions "impose an easement" upon the plaintiffs' properties, and deprive them of the right to exclude "uninvited parties" to their farms and ranches. That nearly-unlimited access without compensation becomes a Fifth Amendment violation, according to the lawsuit.
In his affidavit, Arnusch said his farm has four employees, three of whom are family members. He warned that a service provider who comes onto his property without notice could be exposed to pesticide spraying or be at risk for injury from heavy automated equipment used during planting and harvesting. Dale Mauch, whose farm has eight employees who live in or near Lamar, raised the potential for increased liability for his farm, should a service provider come onto the property without notice. That provider could damage irrigation equipment as well as crops or be injured by some of the farm's heavy equipment, Mauch wrote, and that could result in higher premiums for property and casualty insurance.
“As farm and ranch owners, we have a duty to protect our team members and our families, as well as those who visit our farms and ranches, from harm," according to a statement from the Colorado Coalition of Rural Employers.
The statement added that farmers and ranchers "have a duty to protect the food we grow and harvest from contamination. Many of our farming and ranching operations must meet strict government and industry standards that are not compatible with people wandering around on our property, and ultimately putting our consumers at risk.” Those farms and ranches use heavy equipment that can be dangerous to people who have no experience with farm work, and there's also a risk from cattle and other livestock which could be startled by unknown people wandering into barns or pastures, the statement said.
The coalition includes 13 agricultural-related organizations, including Colorado Farm Bureau.
The Department of Labor & Employment went through a rulemaking process earlier this year, with final rules that went into effect on June 24. None of those rules appear to deal with how key service providers access farms or ranches.
SB 87 was sponsored by Democrats in the state House and Senate and was unanimously opposed by Republican lawmakers during its passage. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law on June 25, 2021.
The Department of Labor & Employment was not immediately available for comment.
The case is Talbott et al v. Polis, 1:22-cv-01537.
