Today is May 26, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado leaders reacted along partisan lines to news on Thursday that the Supreme Court has sharply limited the federal government's authority to police water pollution.

Critics of the Environmental Protection Agency cheered the ruling while environmental activists worried about its implications for the country's wetlands.

Medical professionals administered 14,154 abortions in Colorado in 2022 — the most in the state since 1985.

More abortions were performed on people coming into the state for the procedure, according to a 9Wants to Know review of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.

Aurea Bolaños Perea, spokesperson for the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), said the numbers showed that the reproduction rights infrastructure in Colorado can handle increased demand, and that system will only improve.

COLOR works to improve reproductive health access through policy and organizing.

“It means what we have in place -- not only is it great, it’s only going to get better because we have been able to provide this care,” she said.

We asked Colorado's governor and the General Assembly's leaders their thoughts on the conclusion of this year's legislative session, including lessons they learned, strategies they deploy next year and relationships they've come to cherish.

Days from a deadline, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal aiming to curb federal deficits in exchange for lifting the nation's debt ceiling and staving off an economically devastating government default.

The Democratic president and Republican speaker hope to strike a budget compromise this weekend. With Republicans driving for steep cuts, the two sides have been unable to agree to spending levels for 2024 and 2025. Any deal would need to be a political compromise, with support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass the divided Congress.

But the budget flow isn't the only hang-up.