The last of the the 2023 session's lighter side. Enjoy and have a great summer!
One last moment of merriment comes from courtesy of the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting on May 5.
Among the bills signed by Gov. Jared Polis in the past week: House Bill 1265, creating the “Born to be Wild” license plate to help fund nonlethal methods of mitigating conflict with gray wolves, which are scheduled to be reintroduced in Colorado by year’s end, assuming state Parks and Wildlife can find a state that will share their wolves with Colorado. So far, that’s gotten a big “no” from Wyoming and a “you haven’t even asked us yet” from Idaho and Montana.
That said, the bill generated musical mirth among lawmakers in the Senate, namely, the sponsors walking into its final committee hearing, accompanied by the 1960s hit Born to be Wild by Steppenwolf.
That led Senate Approps Vice-Chair Rachel Zenzinger to sing, sort of, her motion to send the bill to the Senate floor.
Sen. Chris Kolker of Centennial, who had a bill on obscure tax policy shortly thereafter, asked why every didn’t get a walkout song Someone started to play another, which drew an immediate “Don’t do that!” from Chair Sen. Jeff Bridges of Centennial. Spoil sport.
A walkout song for a bill for obscure tax policy is not that much of a stretch. A Google search showed all kinds of songs that could accompany tax measures, such as:
- Taxman, by the Beatles
- It’s all about the Benjamins by Diddy, Lil’ Kim and the LOX
- No Refund by Johnny Taylor (which could be the theme song for the anti-Proposition HH campaign. Sorry, Capitol M couldn’t resist going there.)
A tip of the hat to Ed Sealover at The Sum & Substance at the Colorado Chamber for catching the musical hearing.
Finally, and to close out this column for the session — Capitol M has had just one thing on her Capitol bucket list, but it’s been there for years: a tour of the tunnels under the Capitol.
Yes, it’s true, never been beyond the bottom of the stairs heading into the tunnels.
That wish has now been satisfied, thanks to Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer of Brighton and to the master of the tunnels (and I’ll bet you didn’t know there was one), Senate Chief Sergeant Frank Lombardi.
As it turns out, Lombardi has been a state Capitol complex employee in a variety of roles for 45 years. He knows the tunnels, and probably better than anyone.
Here’s the set-up: A couple of days before session’s end, the Senate was discussing a bill to renovate the Capitol Annex, formerly the home of the Department of Revenue. The renovations, which would include removing asbestos, would allow some moving around of offices in the Capitol, such as the Office of Legislative Legal Services and some of the staff of the Legislative Council.
That space would then allow lawmakers who have been languishing in the State Services Building, which requires people to cross Colfax everytime they go over there, to move back inside the Capitol.
Sen. Larry Liston of Colorado Springs has taken to calling SSB the leper colony, because nobody wants to go over there. He advocated for his colleagues to vote in favor of the measure, “on behalf of the members of the leper colony,” he said,
Other lawmakers, however, joke that they like being in SSB and for the same reason.
Kirkmeyer began wondering why they couldn’t just use the tunnels to cross Colfax.
The General Assembly assigns space to its members, she pointed out. “We don’t get to define space on the first floor, unfortunately,” hinting she was considering an amendment to do just that. The governor, lt. gov and state treasurer are all on the first floor.
“Why aren’t we utilizing the tunnel system?” she asked, complaining about walking outside in the weather. It’s a safety issue, too, she said. Lawmaker jaywalk, including some she said she could see in the Senate chamber.
The tunnels shouldn’t be used just to store old furniture, Kirkmeyer said. “Let’s open up the tunnels,” which run under the entire Capitol complex, including into the annex, the legislative services building and SSB.
That prompted Senate President Steve Fenberg to announce that Kirkmeyer’s office would be moving to the tunnels.
The bill’s sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, then moved an amendment to relocate the first floor offices to the tunnels, a very popular amendment that got lots of applause. However, the amendment was actually technical, much to everyone's disappointment.
That led to a conversation between Kirkmeyer and Capitol M on just where her office could be. Obviously, it was necessary to scope out what was available, space wise, for her new office.
Lombardi was roped in to conduct the tour.
So on the last day of the session, Kirkmeyer, Capitol M, Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling (a first time lawmaker who is still getting familiar with the complex) and a handful of Senate GOP staffers headed off to the tunnels.
Capitol M was hoping to put to rest a couple of rumors that she’s heard over the years about what’s down there: that the north tunnel in its early days went all the way to the Brown Palace and to a house of ill repute that was across the street (not true, says Lombardi); that a desk created for Gov. Dick Lamm in the form of an airplane is somewhere in the tunnels (Lombardi doesn’t recollect seeing it); that it's haunted (a matter of opinion); that there's critters (mice or rats, which based on the critters that run around above the tunnels is more than likely true, at least at night); or that there’s a star on the floor that marks the center of the entire complex. That one is true, and thanks to Pelton’s aide Dusty Johnson, who grabbed this shot on a recent tour.
It was just as interesting as Capitol M had ever hoped it to be. A big thank you to both Kirkmeyer, for making it happen, and to Lombardi, who gets an A+ as a tour guide.
