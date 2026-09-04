NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Democrat Manny Rutinel resigns from state House to focus on competitive race in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District

By 09/04/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Colorado state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, answers a question during a debate between Democratic candidates running for Colorado's 8th Congressional District on May 28, 2026, in Greeley, Colo. (Brice Tucker/The Greeley Tribune via AP)

Democratic Rep. Manny Rutinel resigned from the state legislature Friday to devote his full attention to his campaign in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, where he is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

The open seat in House District 32 will be filled by a vacancy committee. The Adams County Democratic Party has not responded to Colorado Politics’ inquiry about when that process will take place.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Lee are running for Rutinel’s former seat in the November election.

Rutinel, appointed to the state House by a vacancy committee in 2023, said he is stepping down to concentrate on the congressional race, which is considered one of the nation’s most competitive.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Colorado’s 32nd House District for the incredible privilege of serving as your representative,” Rutinel said.

Rutinel said representing the district, which largely covers Adams County, has been an honor and pointed to his work on affordability and his opposition to the Trump administration during the 2026 session.

With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” Rutinel said.

Evans has not yet responded to Colorado Politics’ request for comment.

In June, Rutinel became the Democratic nominee for CD8 after defeating former state Rep. Shannon Bird by over 25 points.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Rutinel raised just over $4 million as of June 30, while Evans has about $5.4 million.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado secures FEMA support for wildfire, flooding and mudslide recovery

Colorado’s request for federal public assistance to help communities devastated by the Aspen Acres and Gold Mountain Fires was approved Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a decision that followed weeks of pressure from state leaders and local officials urging the administration to act. FEMA did not announce how much the state would receive, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests