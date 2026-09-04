Democrat Manny Rutinel resigns from state House to focus on competitive race in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Manny Rutinel resigned from the state legislature Friday to devote his full attention to his campaign in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, where he is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

The open seat in House District 32 will be filled by a vacancy committee. The Adams County Democratic Party has not responded to Colorado Politics’ inquiry about when that process will take place.

Democrat Chris VanDijk and Republican Michelle Lee are running for Rutinel’s former seat in the November election.

Rutinel, appointed to the state House by a vacancy committee in 2023, said he is stepping down to concentrate on the congressional race, which is considered one of the nation’s most competitive.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Colorado’s 32nd House District for the incredible privilege of serving as your representative,” Rutinel said.

Rutinel said representing the district, which largely covers Adams County, has been an honor and pointed to his work on affordability and his opposition to the Trump administration during the 2026 session.

With less than 2 months until the general election, we are now fully focused on defeating Gabe Evans and his reckless, cost-hiking agenda,” Rutinel said.

Evans has not yet responded to Colorado Politics’ request for comment.

In June, Rutinel became the Democratic nominee for CD8 after defeating former state Rep. Shannon Bird by over 25 points.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Rutinel raised just over $4 million as of June 30, while Evans has about $5.4 million.