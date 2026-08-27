Colorado hunters, anglers come out in opposition to proposed amendment establishing constitutional right to hunt and fish

A coalition of hunters and fishermen from across Colorado has announced their opposition to a ballot measure that would establish the right to hunt and fish in Colorado’s constitution, saying it could result in the overturning of bans on certain unethical types of hunting.

In a press release issued last week, Colorado Hunters and Anglers for Sensible Wildlife Conservation announced its official opposition to Initiative 302, which officially qualified for the November ballot on Wednesday.

Backed by the out-of-state group International Order of T. Roosevelt, the measure would establish the right to hunt, fish, and take wildlife by use of “traditional methods,” with exceptions for nongame and endangered species. The initiative would also establish hunting and fishing as the “preferred means” of responsibly managing fish and wildlife populations in Colorado.

“Hunting and fishing is part of Colorado’s heritage,” said Luke Hilgemann, CEO of the Order of T. Roosevelt. “It’s something that the state traces its roots back to, and we want to make sure that those are forever protected against an onslaught of threats that have come from the anti-hunting and fishing groups, not only in Colorado, but nationwide.”

Hilgemann said IOTR introduced the initiative following concerns that activists pushing for a hunting ban in Oregon, which failed to qualify for the ballot, could target Colorado next.

Colorado Hunters and Anglers for Sensible Wildlife Conservation argues that the initiative’s wording would protect “traditional methods” of hunting that have been banned in the state, such as wildlife killing contests, baiting bears with human food, the use of steel-jawed leghold traps, and using hounds to hunt bears. Many of these practices were banned through a vote by the people, while others were banned by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

The organization also expressed concern about establishing hunting and fishing as the state’s “preferred methods” of managing wildlife, as it would mean killing wildlife would be given preference over other forms of management like limiting hunting, relocating animals, developing vaccines to prevent disease transmission and investing in improvements to wildlife habitats.

“Good wildlife management requires a full toolbox,” Gary Skiba, a sportsman and former state wildlife agency bighorn sheep biologist from Durango, said. “Hunting and fishing can be important and effective tools. But so are habitat conservation and restoration, preventing disease transmission, limiting hunting in some cases to recover wildlife populations, relocation, nonlethal coexistence measures and other management tools. The Constitution should not declare one wildlife management tool preferred above all the others.”