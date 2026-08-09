Perspective: Hunters and anglers are pushing back 

For generations, Coloradans hunted elk, caught trout and managed wildlife without consulting a constitutional attorney. That was before wildlife management became a recurring statewide election issue, replete with consultants, national pressure groups and enough political mail to denude an aspen grove.

Now comes Initiative 302, the proposed “Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish,” driven by sportsmen who have concluded that activities legal today may require constitutional protection to remain legal tomorrow. Supporters submitted more than 180,000 signatures on July 8, well above the 124,238 valid signatures required. The secretary of state has until Sept. 2 to verify them. Nothing says “settled Colorado tradition” quite like 180,000 signatures and a battalion of election lawyers.

The measure would recognize a constitutional right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife using “customary methods,” while excluding non-game species, endangered species and animals protected by federal law. It would declare hunting and fishing the preferred means of managing wildlife populations but would not authorize trespassing, ignore seasons, disregard bag limits or turn Interstate 70 into an elk-hunting unit.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife would retain authority to regulate harvest when necessary for scientific conservation, public safety or the long-term protection of hunting and fishing. Because it is a constitutional amendment, Initiative 302 would need at least 55% voter approval. Supporters call that insurance in a world where science-based wildlife management is now seen by some high in Colorado politics as little more than a loose guideline that is open to interpretation.

The proposal did not arise because someone feared Colorado might cancel trout season next Tuesday. Its political ancestor was Proposition 127, the 2024 initiative to ban mountain lion and bobcat hunting. Voters rejected it by about 55.5%, with the ban carrying only six of Colorado’s 64 counties, but the campaigns still spent roughly $3.8 million.

To sportsmen, that fight proved almost any professionally regulated wildlife activity can be put on a statewide ballot whenever proponents collect enough money, signatures and emotionally compelling imagery.

Luke Hilgemann of the International Order of T. Roosevelt has called Initiative 302 an active, “offensive” move meant to keep hunters from having to play expensive political defense every voting cycle. Colorado would hardly be alone: 24 states already protect hunting and fishing constitutionally, and nearly 67% of Florida voters approved a similar amendment in 2024.

Then there is the economic reality. The Colorado Wildlife Council estimates that hunting and fishing generate more than $3.25 billion annually across all 64 counties and support more than 25,000 full-time jobs. License fees, habitat stamps and federal excise-tax revenue from hunters and anglers also provide much of Colorado’s wildlife-management funding.

Those dollars support habitat work, research, enforcement, population monitoring, disease surveillance and public access, benefiting game and non-game species alike.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife employs respected biologists, researchers and wardens whose knowledge is invoked by both sides of nearly every dispute. That is one of modern politics’ small miracles: everyone insists science is unquestionably on their side, while science stands in the parking lot holding two opposing yard signs wondering whether anyone read the studies.

Opposition to Initiative 302 has come from Protect Colorado’s Constitution, Wildlife for All, Wolf and Wildlife Advocates, the Sierra Club and others. Their argument is not that hunting and fishing lack value, but that constitutional preference could restrict future choices involving trapping, predator management, habitat protection, species reintroduction and nonlethal conflict reduction. Initiative 302 would not abolish those tools; the dispute is whether constitutional standing could influence later commission decisions or court rulings — which is exactly the point, say sportsmen.

The amendment also arrives after years of conflict over voter-mandated wolf reintroduction (a measure that narrowly passed). Wolf depredation claims reached about $1.072 million in 2025, although approved payments were lower and some claims remained unresolved. By March 2026, the Parks and Wildlife Commission had approved more than $706,000 in compensation, more than twice the amount available in the annual fund.

Among 302’s most active critics is Wildlife for All (WFA), an Albuquerque, N.M. nonprofit founded in 1993 as the Southwest Environmental Center and renamed in 2021. The organization says that the wildlife management system is fundamentally flawed. Never mind that the current system has delivered remarkable gains across virtually all game species as well as hundreds of other non-game animals — some threatened or endangered — that benefit from hunter-funded habitat spanning tens of millions of acres.

WFA’s mission is not simply to secure another seat at the management table; it wants to remodel the room, change who occupies it, replace the funding structure and reconsider why the table exists.

WFA believes in reducing the influence hunters and anglers exercise in the current management system. The group favors abolishing or restructuring wildlife commissions, removing requirements that commissioners hold hunting or fishing licenses, replacing license-dependent funding with broad public revenue and abandoning programs designed to recruit, retain and reactivate sportsmen. If WFA had its way, hunting may remain in the building, but only after the board, budget, mission statement and definition of “stakeholder” have been extensively renovated.

The position of the organization’s leadership, as one would imagine, reads like a who’s who of animal welfare activists. Executive Director Michelle Lute previously worked for Project Coyote and serves on the Rewilding Institute’s board. Board chair Jill Fritz has worked for the Humane Society of the United States, now Humane World for Animals; Bee Friedlander is associated with Attorneys for Animals; and John Horning spent decades leading WildEarth Guardians. If you’re known by the company you keep, WFA is firmly entrenched in the family tree of radical animal rights organizations.

WFA is not a financial behemoth. Its 2024 filing reported about $303,000 in revenue, $273,000 in expenses and $210,000 in assets, with nearly all revenue coming from grants and contributions. Publicly identified support has included the American Endowment Foundation, Morgan Stanley Global Impact Funding Trust, Albuquerque Community Foundation and Park Foundation. Some money moves through donor-advised funds, so the named sponsor does not always reveal the first donor.

Ultimately, Initiative 302 is less a referendum on whether hunting and fishing are legal today than on whether Coloradans believe they will remain protected tomorrow. Supporters do not trust future ballot campaigns, political appointments or national advocacy organizations to leave regulated hunting and fishing intact.

Opponents do not trust the amendment’s language, sponsors or future judicial interpretations. Both sides claim science, professional management, wildlife and democracy as their own. Colorado has reached the rare political condition in which everyone is simultaneously protecting everything from everyone else.

More than 180,000 petition signatures suggest many residents no longer find “hunting and fishing are legal now” especially reassuring. Colorado may amend its constitution not because anyone has outlawed fishing, but because enough people have lost confidence that no one will try to outlaw it.

That is more than a wildlife-management story. It is a diagnosis of modern politics — and perhaps the strongest argument supporters have for why constitutional protection has become necessary.

Chris Dorsey is a veteran outdoor television producer, host, biologist, conservation thought leader and contributor to such publications as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Forbes, and scores of others. He’s also the past editor-in-chief of Sports Afield magazine, America’s oldest outdoor periodical.