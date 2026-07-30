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Violent, property crimes decreased in Colorado in 2025, according to new data

By 07/30/2026 | updated 30 minutes ago
The Gazette file

Violent and property crime rates in Colorado decreased significantly in 2025, according to data from the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The violent crime rate decreased by 10.7% from 2024 to 2025, resulting in over 3,300 fewer crimes reported statewide, while the property crime rate decreased by 17.3%, resulting in over 28,000 fewer reports.

“In the last two years, crime has decreased in Colorado, and that’s because we are taking a data-driven approach to reducing crime and investing in public safety initiatives that keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Every Colorado community should be a safe place where people can thrive and this is exciting progress in making all our communities safer.”

The largest crime rate declines included vehicle theft, down 36.8%; robbery, down 23.9%; burglary, down 18.5%; and homicide, down 16.8%.

The state saw over 11,000 fewer motor vehicle thefts, representing a downward trend that began in 2023 following the passage of a law that increased penalties for the crime. Additionally, over 13,000 fewer larceny and theft incidents and 1,912 aggravated assaults were reported to law enforcement in 2025.

Matt Lunn, director of the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, said the latest figures show fewer crimes being reported statewide and reflect the ongoing work of law enforcement and community partners supporting residents across Colorado.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Colorado 47th in the nation for crime and corrections, with a violent crime rate of 476 per 100,000 residents compared to the national average of 359.

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Marissa Ventrelli

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