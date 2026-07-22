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As Trump travels for dignified transfers, he says Americans aren’t against Iran war

By 07/22/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
A woman walks past a mural depicting a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

President Donald Trump was adamant that the public supports his war against Iran as he traveled Wednesday to receive the remains of U.S. service members who died last week in the Middle East.

Trump made the comments to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before flying to Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base, where the fallen service members are expected to return home later in the morning.

“Americans aren’t against the war. A poll just came out,” Trump said, without citing a specific poll. “Americans don’t want high gasoline prices, but they’re not against the war. That just came out, loud and clear in a poll. Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Operation Epic Fury had greater GOP support after the first strikes on Feb. 28 than it does now. And even Trump’s MAGA base is becoming less patient with the monthslong conflict.

A little more than one-third of self-identified MAGA respondents to a Politico poll published Wednesday said they supported the Iran war, down 13 percentage points from May.

Trump on Wednesday repeated that he would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon and promised to release the results of an investigation into the Iranian strike on the Jordanian air base that killed three U.S. service members last week.

Those service members, who were stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, have been identified as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii; Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas; and Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of New York.

Another U.S. service member died last week in Iraq.

“They’re going to pay a big price,” Trump said of Iran. “They’re being decimated.”

Specifically regarding the dignified transfers, Trump told reporters, “We’re going to honor them,” adding that attending the process is “one of the hardest things to do” for him as a president.

“All I’m going to say is, we love you,” he said. “We love your child, and that’s what they are to [their parents]. They’re their children. There’s no games, no nothing. That’s their child, and all you can do is throw out your heart.”

Afterward, Trump is scheduled to travel on Air Force One to Atlanta to campaign ahead of November’s midterm elections.

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Naomi Lim

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