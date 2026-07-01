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Victor Marx narrows Barbara Kirkmeyer’s advantage in Republican race for Colorado governor

By 07/01/2026 | updated 45 minutes ago
Republican candidates for governor Victor Marx and Barbara Kirkmeyer. (Denver Gazette photos)

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer kept her lead over Republican rival Victor Marx, but her edge has narrowed considerably since the first tally on Tuesday night.

Kirkmeyer, one of three candidates, opened the night with a strong advantage, at one point leading Marx, a ministry leader, by about 8,000 votes. Scott Bottoms remained in third place.

By Wednesday morning, Kirkmeyer’s lead had shrunk to 1,356 votes. With less than a 1-percentage-point separating them, Kirkmeyer stood at 186,274 votes while Marx had 184,918 out of some 466,000 votes cast.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democrat Phil Weiser, the state’s current attorney general, who defeated U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic contest by nearly 9 points.

Candidates are vying to succeed term‑limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado has elected only one Republican governor in the past 50 years.

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Thelma Grimes

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