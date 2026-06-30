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Colorado primary election results: Melat Kiros leads Dianne DeGette in congressional race

By 06/30/2026 | updated 24 minutes ago
Stephen Swofford Denver Gazette

Here are the early, unofficial results as of 7 p.m.

• In the 1st Congressional District, challenger Melat Kiros is leading U.S. Rep. Diane DeGette, 47%-45%

• In the U.S. Senate race, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper is leading challenger Julie Gonzales, 51%-49%

Colorado voters head to the polls today to pick primary winners that will vie for statewide offices in November, the result of which would determine the direction of the state in the coming years.

At stake are the parties’ nominees for U.S. senator, governor, attorney general and several statewide offices, along with races for Congress and local positions.

The primary elections are happening as Colorado faces several crossroads. The state is weighing major policy issues — from artificial intelligence regulation to water and drought to the direction of the economy and the culture wars that have engulfed American politics for the better part of the decade. It is happening amid multiple wildfires that have already claimed the lives of three firefighters, a grim reminder that the fire season in the West has arrived, furious and deadly.

Additionally, the electorate is now dominated by unaffiliated voters, though the number of independents who will vote in today’s primaries will remain smaller compared to registered Democrats and Republicans.

Notably, the intra-party fight between progressive and centrist members of the Democratic Party, which has dominated the state for several years now, is more pronounced. Among Republicans, the major battle is between a newcomer and two legislators who hope to wrestle the governor’s seat away from Democrats later this yeare.

Reporters from Colorado Politics and the Gazette papers will provide wall-to-wall coverage of today’s primary elections. Check for regular updates and be sure to read all our election coverage here.

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