Jared Polis to visit Snyder Mesa Fire as blaze tops 29,000 acres

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to visit the Snyder Mesa Fire Incident Command Post in Fruita Monday afternoon and provide an update on firefighting efforts as the wildfire continues to burn in western Colorado.

Polis is expected to be joined by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as state and federal fire and public safety officials. The update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The visit comes after three federal firefighters were killed Saturday and two others were injured while battling the fire. The governor announced Monday that all flags on state buildings will fly at half-staff for the memorials of the three firefighters.

The Snyder Mesa Fire in Mesa County has burned 29,152 acres and remains 0% contained, according to officials. Evacuation orders remain in effect, and Gov. Polis issued a verbal state disaster emergency declaration on Saturday. Mesa County’s disaster declaration was approved Sunday.

Emergency management officials said they are continuing to coordinate resources for the response. An evacuation center managed by the American Red Cross is open at Grand Junction High School.

The fire has also prompted widespread public land and recreation closures. Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Sunday that Horsethief State Wildlife Area and Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area are closed until further notice. The agency also closed downstream river access from the Fruita boat ramp at James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park and is urging boaters, rafters and floaters to exit the Colorado River at or before the Fruita launch.

In addition, all Bureau of Land Management public lands within the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area have been temporarily closed for public and firefighter safety.

State officials said additional closures could be implemented as fire conditions change.