Super El Niño expected to boost Colorado moisture, but won’t end drought

Colorado is headed into what could be one of its strongest El Niño summers on record, a shift expected to bring above‑average monsoon moisture but not enough to erase the state’s long‑running drought.

That was the assessment on Tuesday from the Water Conditions Monitoring Committee, a group of state and federal water officials and local water managers.

Russ Schumacher is the state climatologist, based at Colorado State University’s Colorado Climate Center.

Schumacher said the summer monsoon season, which could start as soon as the second week of July, will be wetter than average and possibly one of the strongest El Niños Colorado has ever had.

That means Colorado is less likely to stay in long-term drought conditions. “We’re happy to see it here, but a lot of places won’t be happy,” Schumacher said.

Drought outlook from NOAA and the Colorado Climate Center, June 16, 2026.

But the moisture could bring record-high temperatures, too.

Part of the reason for a Super El Niño, and the high temperatures that come with it, is climate change, Schumacher said.

An El Niño occurs when temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are 0.5°C above average for several consecutive months, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Its impact is felt most strongly during the winter months, but it can also cause coastal flooding, particularly on the West Coast.

As for temperatures, Schumacher said the current water year, Oct. 1 through this week, has been by far the warmest on record and among the top 10 driest in the state.

Wildfire risk in Colorado is expected to be highest on the Western Slope. Courtesy Colorado Climate Center.

A report from Nagam Bell of the Natural Resources Conservation Service showed the state of Colorado’s reservoirs and soil conditions as the first storms from El Niño are on the horizon.

Colorado’s snowpack is gone, she said, about 36 days earlier than normal.

Reservoirs around the state are at 75% of median, Bell reported, but that’s higher, in part, due to the storms that hit southwestern Colorado last fall. Most western slope reservoirs are lower than usual, she added.

June’s precipitation to date is dismal, she indicated, showing the state has seen only 14% of the median precipitation it should expect for this time of year.

Colorado reservoir storage as of May 31, 2026. Courtesy Natural Resources Conservation Service, US Dept. of Agriculture.

Those who keep an eye on local reservoirs and water use are also optimistic about the El Niño forecast.

Denver Water’s Nathan Elder said the reservoirs they rely on are 81% full, about 2% above where they expected them to be in June.

Northern Water’s Emily Carbone said their storage, at 75%, is the lowest since 2014, and they expect the shortages to increase over the summer.

Drew Beckwith at the City of Westminster struck a more optimistic tone: with local storage at 96% of capacity, he said they’re keeping their fingers crossed for a strong El Niño summer.