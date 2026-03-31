Colorado leaders weigh next steps after US Supreme Court rules against state’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban

Colorado leaders and advocacy groups remain divided after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the state’s ban on conversion therapy for minors, ruling 8-1 that the 2019 law violates the First Amendment.

While it is a victory for the Christian counselor who challenged it, the decision quickly prompted both celebration and alarm, as state leaders said they will assess its impact on LGBTQ youth.

Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor from Colorado Springs, argued that the 2019 law banning talk therapy violated the First Amendment. The majority of Supreme Court justices agreed that the law raises free speech concerns and sent it back to a lower court to decide if it meets a legal standard that few laws pass.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, said the law “censors speech based on viewpoint.” The First Amendment, he wrote, “stands as a shield against any effort to enforce orthodoxy in thought or speech in this country.”

Gov. Jared Polis, the state’s first LGBTQ governor, said he is “evaluating” the ruling and working to figure out how to better protect LGBTQ youth and free speech in the state.

“Colorado is for everyone, no matter who you are,” he said. “Conversion therapy doesn’t work, can seriously harm youth, and Coloradans should beware before turning over their hard-earned money to a scam. We are fighting for everyone’s right to be who you are in our Colorado for all.”

Chiles, whose website states she can provide “Christian counseling or counseling that integrates faith” on request, said young clients often come to her to discuss gender and sexuality.

“I look forward to being able to help them when they choose the goal of growing comfortable with their bodies,” she said. “Counselors walking alongside these young people shouldn’t be limited to promoting state-approved goals like gender transition, which often leads to harmful drugs and surgeries. The Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for counselors and, more importantly, kids and families everywhere.”

In a solo dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that states should be free to regulate health care, even if that means incidental restrictions on speech. The decision, Jackson wrote, “opens a dangerous can of worms” that “threatens to impair states’ ability to regulate the provision of medical care in any respect.”

Alliance Defending Freedom, the legal organization that represented Chiles, called the ruling “a significant win for free speech.”

“Kids deserve real help affirming that their bodies are not a mistake and that they are wonderfully made,” said chief legal counsel Jim Campbell. “States cannot silence voluntary conversations that help young people seeking to grow comfortable with their bodies.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser, who represented the state in the case, called the decision “a setback for Colorado’s efforts to protect children and families from harmful and discredited mental health practices.”

He added, “Colorado enacted a law to protect minors from so-called conversion therapy, a practice that every major medical and mental health association in the country has rejected as unsafe and ineffective. It does not change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. What it can do is cause serious harm, including depression, anxiety, and an increased risk of suicide.”

Weiser said he disagreed with the Supreme Court’s reasoning, noting that his office will review the decision and its impact on Colorado law.

The high court’s decision might impact current legislation being debated in the state legislature. The Democratic House Bill 1322 would allow individuals to sue conversion therapy providers for damages with no statute of limitations.

According to One Colorado, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, the bill could still become law regardless of today’s Supreme Court decision.

“One Colorado is deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s recent 8-1 decision regarding conversion therapy,” said Cal Solverson, the organization’s development and communications manager. “While the Court has chosen to categorize this practice as protected speech, we know the truth: conversion therapy is an unsafe, unethical, and fundamentally flawed practice that has caused profound historical harm to the LGBTQIA+ community. Regardless of this ruling, the reality of the trauma inflicted on survivors remains unchanged. This decision only reinforces the urgent need for state-level protections.”

House Bill 1322 was passed by the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month and will now be debated on the House floor.

Lindsay Whitehurst of the Associated Press contributed to this story.