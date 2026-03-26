Denver area smoke blowing in from Nebraska fires

The Denver area became enveloped in a thick haze Thursday afternoon as smoke blew in from fires to the east, the National Weather Service said.

Originating from the Ashby and Minor fires in the Sandhills of Nebraska, the smoke began moving southwest across Colorado Thursday morning, NWS officials said on its website.

The smoke entered the Denver area around 4 p.m. Thursday. Some people reported burning eyes and trouble breathing normally.

A spokesperson with the service said they anticipated the smoke lingering throughout the evening and into the night, but that it would be gone by Friday morning as more reinforcement winds blow in to the Front Range.

The fires in the western half of Nebraska currently span over 66,000 combined acres, according to Watch Duty.

It’s the second time in as many days that the NWS has warned of smoke in the Denver area. Officials posted a social media notice late Wednesday night that smoke from the 24 fire burning southwest of Colorado Springs had made its way up north and was noticeable by smell.

Fort Carson officials said Thursday that the 24 fire has reached 61% containment and did not increase in size compared to the day before, despite scorching temperatures in the area.

Authorities have said the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning vehicle parked along Colorado 115. Nearby grass caught fire due to the vehicle, and the blaze grew from there.

Gazette reporter Nick Smith contributed to this article.