Colorado ski resorts announce early closures amid historic snowpack lows, high temperatures

As Colorado’s historically low snowpack year comes to a close and spring conditions take over the mountains, the state’s major ski resorts are announcing closing dates — some of which are weeks before historic closing dates.

Most of Colorado’s ski resorts did not get enough snow this season to open 100% of their terrain, and recent warm temperatures are wreaking havoc on the little snowpack remaining.

Copper Mountain announced an April 26 closing date, several weeks earlier than the resort’s May 11 closing date last year. Monarch Mountain plans to close on Saturday, following last year’s April 13 closing date.

Some resorts have already closed for the season. Ski Cooper near Leadville closed Sunday after a 100-day season. Last year, Ski Cooper closed on April 13.

Skiers and snowboarders walk across mud and snow at the base of Cooper Mountain in Leadville on Friday, March 20, 2026. (The Gazette, Michael G. Seamans)

Other ski areas, despite having minimal terrain open, have yet to announce closing dates, saying they will stay open “as long as conditions allow.”

Arapahoe Basin has historically been one of the first-to-open and last-to-close ski resorts, closing for the 2024-25 season on June 15 and reopening for the current ski season on Oct. 26.

The ski area has not announced a closing date yet, and a spokesperson told The Denver Gazette they will be open “as long as Mother Nature safely allows.”

Arapahoe Basin, along with many other ski areas, has not been able to open the entire mountain this season because of low snowpack and currently has six of its nine lifts open and only 28 of its 147 runs open.

Loveland Ski Area, which is one of the highest ski resorts in Colorado with its base elevation at 10,000 feet, has also not announced a closing date, saying they will stay open as long as possible.

“While this season has brought its share of weather challenges, the fresh snow this month helped Loveland’s conditions hold up against the recent warm temps,” a Loveland spokesperson said. “As we move deeper into spring, a number of factors will guide whether we operate through the original tentative May closing date. We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates if our original target is not achievable.”

The next week is expected to bring some snow to the mountains, but temperatures will stay high.

At Copper Mountain Resort, high temperatures are predicted to stay above 50 degrees and low temperatures will drop to 27 degrees at the lowest Thursday night.

Temperatures in Denver are expected to hover above 80 degrees, drop on Friday to the high 50’s, then go back up over the weekend.

According to the respective resort websites, Colorado ski resorts are closing on the following dates.