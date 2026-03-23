Colorado committee votes to rename César Chávez Day to Farm Workers Day

A Colorado House committee has voted to rename the March 31 state holiday from César Chávez Day to Farm Workers Day, following a national shift prompted by sexual abuse allegations against Chávez.

House Bill 1339 was introduced on Friday and heard by the House State, Civic, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee on Monday, where it passed on an 11-0 vote.

The bill is sponsored by House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, and Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County.

The change comes in the wake of a report last week by The New York Times, revealing years of sexual abuse by the founder of United Farm Workers of America against minor girls and young women involved in the movement.

Chávez died in 1993 at the age of 66. His partner in the movement, Dolores Huerta, has since said she also was sexually abused by Chávez.

Duran said in a statement Monday that as a Latina, labor advocate and survivor, she strongly believes the bill is “the responsible way to stand with survivors while continuing to uplift the people who created the labor protections that we all benefit from today.”

César Chávez Day was declared a national holiday in 2014 by President Barack Obama.

The allegations have led to the cancellation of celebrations, marches, and other events honoring Chávez, both in Colorado and across the nation. That includes removing his bust and his name from a park in northwest Denver last week.

Denver has temporarily renamed the March 31 holiday to “Sí Se Puede Day” – “yes we can,” the motto of the United Farm Workers of America.

As to the new name contained in HB 1339, Duran, the daughter and granddaughter of women who were farm workers, and herself a survivor of domestic violence, said she is carrying on her ancestors’ legacy “by honoring the hardworking people who put food on our tables and standing alongside survivors.”

Garcia added in the statement that “accomplishments from the farm workers’ labor movement are due to the sacrifices of farm workers, especially the women in the movement, and they deserve to be acknowledged for everything they did for future generations.”

The bill will now be heard in the Colorado House.