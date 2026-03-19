With jails overcrowding, Gov. Jared Polis asks for new prisons despite $1B budget shortfall

Colorado budget writers are bracing for a worsening fiscal outlook just as the Polis administration is asking for hundreds of millions of dollars to expand the state’s prison system, setting up a clash between a projected $1 billion shortfall and a growing corrections crisis driven by overcrowding and a backlog of inmates awaiting parole placement.

On Wednesday, however, the Polis administration asked budget writers for hundreds of millions of dollars to fund one or possibly two new prisons to address a growing crisis in the state’s correctional system.

In a March 18 letter, the Office of State Planning and Budgeting said the Department of Corrections will need a five-year contract for additional prison beds, potentially using some of the state’s closed facilities.

There are currently 19 state-run prisons and two private facilities in Colorado.

According to a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections, the state has closed several prisons over the last two decades, including the 485-bed Fort Lyon Correctional Facility in 2012 and Camp George West, also known as the Colorado Correctional Center, in 2023. Camp George had 150 inmate beds.

In 2016, the privately owned Kit Carson Correction Center in Burlington had a capacity of 400 beds when it closed.

As previously reported by Colorado Politics, the system is under strain largely because more than 5,000 inmates approved for parole remain incarcerated due to a lack of parole officers, available beds in parole facilities, and required transition programs.

Wednesday’s meeting was one of the Polis administration’s final opportunities to press its priorities, especially after earlier Joint Budget Committee decisions on the 2026–27 budget did not align with its requests.

Initially, the Polis administration sought 59 full-time employees and $12 million in general fund spending for 2026–27 to manage the current prison population, including 941 beds approved but not fully funded in a February supplemental.

But what drew the strongest reaction from lawmakers was the administration’s requests for the 2027–28 budget.

According to the proposal, county jails holding inmates awaiting transfer to state prisons already exceed 700 people and are projected to surpass 900 soon, continuing to rise throughout the fiscal year and reaching nearly 1,300 by the end of 2026–27.