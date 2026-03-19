Evacuations remain as officials give updates on 3 wildfires burning in southern Colorado

Containment has started for a Custer County wildfire that prompted several evacuations Wednesday.

The wildfire is one of three burning across southern Colorado this week amid dry, dangerous fire weather conditions. All of them were human-caused, officials said.

Dubbed by officials as the “Buttermilk fire,” the Custer County fire was sparked Wednesday and has burned around 60-80 acres and reached 10% containment, according to the latest social media post from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

The office initially reported the wildfire was 80% contained, but later said that estimate was “incorrect.”

“We will be posting the new containment as soon as we get it,” the Sheriff’s Office said in their latest update.

A mandatory evacuation remains within a two-mile radius of the fire, which includes around 98 structures. Verdemont residences and structures along County Road 182 are on a pre-evacuation notice.

Two other wildfires are burning on Fort Carson land south of Colorado Springs.

In an update Thursday morning, a Fort Carson official announced that a 1,600-acre wildfire burning within their training area is 90% contained. South of Colorado Springs, a 65-acre fire burning along Colorado 115 on the Army base’s land has reached 40% containment.

Smoke will remain visible along the busy highway as crews continue to work the wildfire, according to the official.

“Fort Carson Fire is grateful for the support it has received from multiple local agencies and from the community as it continues to work towards extinguishing both fires,” the official said.

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, all three wildfires were caused by humans.

A Custer County wildfire is burning near Westcliffe. The fire was sparked on March 18, 2026. (Courtesy of Custer County Sheriff’s Office).

Officials have not shared more details on how the fires were sparked.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said record warmth will continue through Saturday for southern Colorado. High winds over the weekend will bring increased fire danger for much of the region.

Thursday’s forecast high temperature for Colorado Springs is 80 degrees, nearly 30 degrees above the average this time of year. The all-time high temperature in March in Colorado Springs is 81, according to KOAA Meteorologist Casey Dorn.

Daily elevated fire weather conditions are expected across the higher terrain Friday, then will spread east into the plains Saturday due to gusty winds and “very low” humidity values, the Weather Service is reporting.

Spotty, critical fire weather conditions will be possible Thursday afternoon for the northern portions of the San Luis Valley due to the low humidity values and “occasional” gusty winds.