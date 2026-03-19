Evacuations partially lifted as officials give updates on 3 wildfires burning in southern Colorado

As containment for a Custer County wildfire reaches 75%, county officials are saying Saturday is expected to be “much worse” fire weather.

The wildfire prompted several evacuations near Westcliffe on Wednesday, covering a two-mile radius that included around 98 structures. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday afternoon update that Pines Ranch and Spread Eagle neighborhoods were reopened to residents at noon, but urged them to stay in the “ready” stage for evacuation.

Fifteen homes remain under mandatory evacuation. Deputies are assisting the residents in gathering supplies and removing pets whenever it is safe to do so.

The wildfire is one of three burning across southern Colorado this week amid dry, dangerous fire weather conditions that are only expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Dubbed by officials as the “Buttermilk fire,” the Custer County fire began burning on Wednesday and has scorched an estimated 80 acres, according to the most recent update from the county. No injuries have been reported, and zero structures have been lost.

The office initially reported the wildfire was 80% contained, but later said that estimate was “incorrect.”

According to the latest update, the fire started after an aspen tree fell onto a power line, which has an automatic setting to try to reconnect the power. For the duration of the fire season, the automatic reconnect feature will be disabled, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This potentially would lead to more outages due to false alerts. Anytime a failure is detected, they will have a manual crew physically check the lines before re-energizing,” county officials said in the latest update.

Mykel Kroll with the Fremont County Office of Emergency Management said it’s critical that people start paying attention to fire weather safety.

“We’ve had a very dry winter. Getting people prepared is going to be huge this season. People need to be signed up for alerts,” Kroll said.

Two wildfires are burning on Fort Carson south of Colorado Springs

In an update Thursday afternoon, a Fort Carson spokesperson announced that a 1,600-acre wildfire burning within the Army base’s training area is 100% contained. South of Colorado Springs, an 80-acre fire burning along Colorado 115 on the base’s land has reached 50% containment.

Full containment means fire lines holding the perimeter of the fire are secure, preventing the fire’s spread.

Smoke will remain visible along Colorado 115 as crews continue to work the wildfire, according to the official.

Kroll estimated that it will take at least a few days for the fire along the busy highway to be fully contained. It could be even longer, Kroll said, due to the rough, mountainous terrain fire crews are navigating and changing weather conditions.

“At this time, the winds are very, very well in our favor and pushing the fire back towards the east, away from Highway 115,” Kroll said late Thursday morning. “Yesterday, the winds were swirling (the fire) around.”

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, all three wildfires were caused by humans.

A Custer County wildfire is burning near Westcliffe. The fire was sparked on March 18, 2026. (Courtesy of Custer County Sheriff’s Office)

Fort Carson officials have not shared more details on how the two fires were sparked. Kroll said such information for the two fires burning on Fort Carson land will have to come from the military.

Fort Carson officials did not provide more details about the cause of the fire, including if it is being investigated, when asked by The Gazette.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo said record warmth will continue through Saturday for southern Colorado. High winds over the weekend will bring increased fire danger for much of the region.

Thursday’s forecasted high temperature for Colorado Springs is 80 degrees, nearly 30 degrees above the average this time of year. The all-time high temperature in March in Colorado Springs is 81, according to KOAA meteorologist Casey Dorn.

Screenshot of the state of Colorado from the U.S. Drought Monitor website. (Courtesy of National Drought Mitigation Center)

Daily elevated fire weather conditions are expected across the higher terrain Friday and then will spread east into the plains Saturday due to gusty winds and “very low” humidity values, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Spotty, critical fire weather conditions will be possible Thursday afternoon for the northern portions of the San Luis Valley due to the low humidity values and “occasional” gusty winds.

For spring, meteorologists from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center are predicting that the temperature and precipitation outlook this spring “leans” to above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across south-central and southeast Colorado, The Gazette previously reported.