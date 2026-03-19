Colorado revenue forecast worsens, pushing 2026-27 budget shortfall to nearly $1.5B, economists say

The March revenue forecasts from economists in both the governor’s office and the Colorado legislature show that cuts to the 2026-27 budget are far from over.

Economists with the Legislative Council downgraded the forecast for the 2026-27 budget year by another $643 million, bringing the total shortfall for the next budget year to nearly $1.5 billion.

What’s driving the forecast: General fund revenues – that’s the money that comes from tax collections for individual and corporate income tax, and sales and use taxes – came in lower for 2025-26, and by $354 million less than was estimated in December.

The estimate for 2026-27 is also coming in lower than the December forecast, by about $143 million, the March estimate said.

But the forecasts remain unpredictable, in part due to changes in tax law enacted by the Trump administration’s budget legislation, signed in July.

The Legislative Council forecast confirmed that TABOR refunds won’t occur in 2026, since general fund revenue will not reach the cap in the 2025-26 fiscal year, as revenues will be nearly $1 billion below the cap.