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Susie Wiles diagnosed with ‘early stage’ breast cancer: Trump

By 03/16/2026 | updated 12 minutes ago
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a board meeting of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts in the East Room of the White House on Monday in Washington. (The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump announced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with “early stage” breast cancer and that she decided to take on the illness immediately.

Wiles will not step down from her administrative role at this time, according to Trump.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he said, continuing to sing her praises. “Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever!”

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David Zimmermann Washington Examiner

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Susie Wiles diagnosed with ‘early stage’ breast cancer: Trump

President Donald Trump announced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with “early stage” breast cancer and that she decided to take on the illness immediately. Wiles will not step down from her administrative role at this time, according to Trump. “She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! […]
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