Trump appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy board

By 03/09/2026 | updated 22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, during to posthumously award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to fill a seat on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of conservative group Turning Point USA, was a member of the Board of Visitors and attended a meeting before his assassination in September.

His wife, Erika Kirk has taken over has CEO of Turning Point USA since his death. The group says it has more than 800 chapters on college campuses nationwide. It also hosted the alternative half-time show during the Super Bowl featuring Kid Rock.

As a Board of Visitors member, Erika Kirk is one of 16 members responsible for making recommendations to the Secretary of Defense about changes at the Air Force Academy. The board also includes members of Congress including 5th Congressional District Rep. Jeff Crank of Colorado Springs along with Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Chairman Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, among others.

The board did not announce her appointment. But her name now appears on the list of members.

Turning Point USA said Erika Kirk was unavailable to respond to questions about her Board of Visitors appointment.

During his short time on the board, Charlie Kirk drew attention to the construction delays at the chapel and encouraged the school to emphasize what sets America apart.

“It’s imperative that these cadets know that we are the greatest nation ever,” he said, the board meeting in August.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10 at a college event in Orem, Utah.

This story was first reported by the Gazette’s news partner KOAA.

Avatar photo
Mary Shinn

Reporter

