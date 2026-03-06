Colorado House advances bill requiring funding transparency for ballot measures

A bill aimed at giving Colorado voters more information about how statewide ballot measures would be paid for cleared the House on a party-line vote Friday, with Democrats calling it a transparency measure and Republicans warning it could discourage citizen-led initiatives.

House Bill 1084, sponsored by Denver Democratic Reps. Sean Camacho and Cecelia Espsenoza would require certain statewide ballot initiatives to include the three largest areas from which funding will be reallocated to pay for the measure, should it pass.

The bill also requires the state’s “Blue Book” to include a description of each measure’s projected impact on the three largest areas of state program expenditure.

“The bill is framed in a way to maximize information for the voters and maximize information for the people who are going to be part of a process,” Espenoza said. “From my view, this is a way to give power back to the citizens, not a way to undermine the citizen initiative in any way.”

Republicans disagreed, saying that while the sponsors had good intentions, the bill could negatively impact the citizen-led initiative process.

Citizen initiatives are one of the few ways ordinary citizens can check the government’s power, argued Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park.

House Bill 1084 may seem harmless, but it could be used to discourage “grassroots measures that challenge those in power,” she argued.

Fiscal impact statements are “inherently political and often wrong,” Bradley added.

“This is not neutral information; this is about government shaping the narrative about policies that the government may not like,” she said. “Colorado voters are smart and fully capable of weighing arguments without the state acting as a political referee.”

Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, mentioned Proposition 130, a ballot measure passed in the 2024 election that requires the state to allocate $350 million to recruitment, training, and retention of law enforcement, as well as a death benefit for families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Luck said lawmakers struggled to find a funding source for the measure, since the state was already facing a budget deficit and the General Assembly is required by law to balance the budget, meaning spending cannot exceed revenue.

Voters who approved the measure may not have been aware that the funding for it had to come out of another “bucket,” which in the case of Prop 130 was the Public Employees’ Retirement Association, or PERA.

Luck said she agreed that it’s important for voters to understand the state’s budgetary constraints, but argued that Camacho and Esepenoza’s approach would “further bind this body to particular solutions that may or may not actually be workable.”

“I stand in support of the idea that we want to give people the information they need to make good choices,” she said. “It is important that we give as much information as possible to folks, I just don’t think this is the best way to give that information.”

Rep. Chad Clifford, D-Greenwood Village, said Proposition 130 is a “primary reason” why he supports the bill.

While he voted for the proposition and argued that Coloradans would have passed it even if they had known that its funding would have to come from another budget item, Clifford admitted that it would have been far easier to implement if the organization behind the measure had been required to outline where the funding would come from.

“I’m always gonna encourage something that makes it easier for our voters to understand what’s on their ballot,” Clifford said, adding that the bill is about making sure that it’s clear to people what they’re voting for and how it will be funded.

No part of the bill prevents or discourages someone from going through the ballot initiative process, Camacho said. All it does is provide transparency, which is something lawmakers are asked to do every day on the floor and in committees.

“It is incumbent upon us, or whoever is putting a ballot measure forward, to make sure they have all the information, and part of that is, ‘how are you going to pay for the thing that you want?'” he said. “It is only a fair question; we ask that every day in committee, we ask it down the well, we ask it to our constituents… if you are going to go to the effort to put something on the ballot, you owe that part of the answer too, and that’s what this bill does.”

The bill passed on a 40-22 party-line vote. It now moves on to the Senate, where it is sponsored by Sens. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield.

