Colorado conservatives blast Democratic plan to redirect TABOR refunds for 10 years

Colorado voters could decide this fall whether billions of dollars that would otherwise be returned as TABOR refunds should instead go to public schools under a ballot measure unveiled Thursday by Democratic lawmakers.

Supporters say the proposal would address chronic underfunding in K-12 education, while Republicans and conservative groups argue it amounts to taking refunds from taxpayers and sidestepping the state’s constitutional spending limits.

Under the proposed ballot measure, the amount the state could retain beyond the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap would equal what Colorado spends on K-12 education — about $4.7 billion in general funds in the 2025-26 budget year.

The ballot measure would likely eliminate TABOR refunds for the next 10 years, with those dollars going to K-12 education, estimated at around $2 billion.

Senate Bill 26-135 is sponsored by state Democratic Sens. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village and Cathy Kipp of Fort Collins. In the House, the bill will be carried by Democratic Reps. Jennifer Bacon of Denver and Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs.

The bill was unveiled Thursday amidst a group of about 50 teachers from around the state, led by Kevin Vick, president of the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teacher union.

“We’ve all seen firsthand that Colorado’s public schools are chronically underfunded,” Vick said, which he attributed to an “outdated” revenue cap established under TABOR in 1992 that limits how much revenue the state can retain and invest.

Vick said schools are underfunded as much as $4 billion, and as a result, the state is ranked near the bottom nationally in teacher pay and retention. Students are learning in overcrowded classrooms, with fewer counselors, special ed teachers and resources available, he said.

The bill is not likely to earn a single Republican vote among the General Assembly’s 34 GOP members, but that’s not likely to impact the bill’s chances of success, given the overwhelming Democratic majorities in both chambers.

While she’s a strong advocate for K-12 education, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, a fellow member of the JBC, doesn’t like what she sees.

“This is just another example of misplaced priorities at the Capitol,” she said in a statement Thursday.

Democrats keep asking taxpayers to give up more of their TABOR refunds in the name of education, but the truth is that the state already has the money, she added.

It’s not a lack of resources; it’s a lack of political will, she said.

In 2000, education made up 40% of the state general fund. Today it’s down to 27%, she said.

“Instead of taking more from working families, we should demand that the government put schools back where they belong – at the top of the priority list.”

Vick said the state is facing a long-term structural budget squeeze that has compounded over decades. “We cannot fix 30 years of the balance overnight, but we have to start taking responsible steps now,” Vick said.

Vick added that the measure will help the entire state budget because, when education funding is removed from the TABOR cap, it will reduce pressure on Medicaid, behavioral health, infrastructure, roads, and public safety.

That matters in a year when lawmakers are facing an $850 million general fund shortfall in the 2026-27 budget, and some lawmakers, including Bridges, have said they will not be able to escape making cuts in state programs. K-12 education could be one of the areas they turn to to cover the budget gap.

Bridges said the Joint Budget Committee, of which he is a member, sees the choices that have to be made between classrooms and health care.

The ballot measure would allow the state to invest billions into schools so long as the state economy remains strong, Bridges said.

When Colorado’s economy grows, the investment in education grows along with it, which he called responsible budgeting.

Fiscal rules haven’t kept up with K-12 costs, such as teacher salaries, health care, and school construction, all of which rise faster than inflation. Even as the economy grows, the ability to continue investing in K-12 education doesn’t keep pace.

This is another end-run around TABOR to take away taxpayer refunds, said Jon Caldara of the Independence Institute. He pointed to two previous efforts to boost education funding – Amendment 23 in 2000 and Ref C in 2005.

“How many times do we have to be fooled before voters understand they keep paying for the same (things) over and over again? … At some point, shame on us for being sold the same bill of goods and hiding behind children to raise taxes and cover Medicaid growth,” he said.

If the legislature reined in their spending, and didn’t give out so many special interest tax breaks to corporate interests – such as on green energy – there’d be plenty of money for all this stuff, Caldara added.

“But they cannot prioritize spending and hide behind children to raise taxes and destroy TABOR. It’s the same old scam, just another year,” he said.

The 2026 effort follows multiple attempts by lawmakers in the Capitol and K-12 advocates outside of it to find a way to pay for public education.

In the 2025 session, the annual school finance act was amended to add a “Kids Matter Fund” to the state education fund. That would provide an additional $233 million beginning in 2026-27 and more in future years. The amendment had bipartisan support, including from Bridges and then-Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument.

The bill had unanimous support in the state Senate and near-unanimous support in the House.

It will be the second time voters have approved a ballot measure specifically designed to increase K-12 education funding, following 2000’s Amendment 23, which required funding to be increased by the rate of inflation beginning in the 2011-12 school year.

What’s taken place between then and now: Referendum C in 2005, which gave the state a five-year timeout from the spending limits of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, through fiscal year 2009-10.

Revenue freed up under the higher Referendum C cap, about $3.7 billion over five years, was intended to fund K-12 and higher education, health care and transportation. Instead, the money largely helped stabilize the state budget in those areas, preventing cuts rather than providing significant new funding.

A 2025 report from the Legislative Council showed the five-year timeout lasted three years; the Great Recession of 2008 eliminated the last two years.

That same year, 2008, and the beginning of the recession, sent lawmakers to the only place they had to cover big budget holes: K-12 education.

By 2010, the state had “borrowed” more than $1 billion, calling it the negative factor, and later, the budget stabilization factor, a debt that took 15 years to pay back.

But K-12 advocates say that the funding lost during that time was well in excess of $1 billion, more than $4 billion, and with that gap, K-12 funding is now at 1989 levels.

SB 135 is among a variety of ideas floating around the state Capitol and beyond during the 2026 session to find money to pay for priorities without requiring funding in the state budget.

That includes a ballot measure to change Colorado’s flat tax to a graduated income tax with higher rates on incomes above $500,000, sponsored by the Protect Colorado’s Future coalition.

One lawmaker, Rep. Lisa Feret, D-Arvada, even went so far as to suggest she was willing to pay for her own bill. House Bill 1107 would create a dementia care services information form to be completed by dementia services facilities under the Department of Public Health and Environment. It initially cost $88,000.

Feret brought an amendment to pay for the bill with gifts, grants, and donations, and the House Health and Human Services Committee asked whether she had any ideas for funding. “I’m willing to throw my own money into this,” she told the committee last month.