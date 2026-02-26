NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Hillary Clinton deposition paused after Benny Johnson shares photo from inside hearing

By 02/26/2026 | updated 1 minute ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., questions Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

The House Oversight Committee has paused the deposition of former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday after political commentator Benny Johnson shared a photo on social media of the closed-door hearing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, provided the photo of Clinton to Johnson, he said in his X post. Closed-door hearings do not allow unauthorized photography as it could violate House rules and confidentiality agreements.

“BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert,” Johnson wrote on X.

Clinton’s testimony, on the committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was paused within the first hour. It is unclear if the deposition is back on, or how long the pause will last.

Tags
Avatar photo
Molly Parks, Washington Examiner

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Vance working with DOJ and Treasury after Trump announces ‘war on fraud’

Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Wednesday that he is working with the Justice and Treasury Departments to root out fraud nationwide. During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced Vance would lead the administration’s “war on fraud.” “We will get it done,” the president said at one point during his lengthy […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests