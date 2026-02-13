Shooter dead, no other injuries, at Evergreen CommonSpirit center

An active shooter died from a self-inflicted wound before he hit anyone with gunfire near a CommonSpirit Primary Care center in Evergreen Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

People first began reporting hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the 32000 block of Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to 9News. When police arrived at the scene and confronted the shooter, he turned the gun on himself.

Officers never fired a shot, according to JCSO.

Officers then cleared the CommonSpirit building and did not find any victims, but did find bullet holes, broken glass, and other evidence of shots fired inside, the JCSO said. The shooting took place just down the road from Evergreen High School, where a student shot two of his classmates before taking his own life in September.

“This is really the last thing this community needs is another type of shooting situation,” office spokesperson Karlyn Tilley said to 9News. “And even though at this moment we don’t have any victims, it is still very, very rattling, I think, to this community, to law enforcement. It’s just not anything anyone wants to hear about.”

Personnel from the office planned to be on the scene throughout the night while conducting an investigation into the shooting, they said on social media.

CommonSpirit also released a statement about the shooting Thursday night, calling it “tragic” and saying that the organization is working closely with the office to learn more about the incident.

