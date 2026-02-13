Colorado legislators, friends and family pay tribute to late Sen. Faith Winter

Colorado legislators on Friday, joined by current and former lawmakers, memorialized the late Sen. Faith Winter, noting her contributions to public policy in transportation, family and medical leave, and climate legislation.

Winter died in an auto accident on Nov. 26 at the age of 45.

Winter’s legacy in the General Assembly, where she served from 2015 through 2025, included the passage of more than 200 bills. She served in the House from the 2015 session through 2018, and was elected to the state Senate, serving from the 2019 session until her death.

“This chamber and the House is where we saw her work for a brighter future for all, so it’s a fitting place for us to pause and remember her life and legacy,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.

They met when Primavera was running for the state House and Winter for the Westminster city council.

“She was a force, showing up with a clear sense of purpose and a genuine belief in what government can do, especially for the most vulnerable,” Primavera said.

They joked about their names, Primavera recalled, since “Primavera” means “spring” in Italian. So the joke was it was “Winter and Spring” out on the campaign trail.

Primavera was among those who also acknowledged Winter’s struggles with substance addiction. Winter was intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit when she crashed into the back of another vehicle. Winter also suffered from chronic illnesses, particularly a severe heart condition, during her final years.

Many cited the love Winter had for her children, Tobin, 16, and Sienna 14, both of whom grew up watching their mom serve, beginning with her work on the city council in 2011 and continuing at the state Capitol.

Being a mom drove her policies and her pride in her children, said U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., who served with Winter in the state Senate.

“She was one of the most effective lawmakers in the history of Colorado,” Pettersen said.

“I hope her struggles do not define her in any way; they did not define her love for her kids,” Pettersen said. “Faith would have overcome this.”

There are still days, Pettersen said, when she grabs her phone to text Winter and then remembers she is gone.

“We will remember Faith in every rainbow and waterfall, in every challenge we overcome, and we will see her in her most important legacy, her kids,” Pettersen said.

The memorial noted that Winter was named one of Governing Magazine’s public officials of the year in 2018. She was also one of 5280 Magazine’s “disrupters” in 2019, citing her work at the state Capitol.

“We lift as we rise” was her mantra, the memorial said.

“We were not on the same side on policy conversations,” said Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa. But, he added, they were able to find common ground, including when Winter insisted on being a prime sponsor on Simpson’s very first bill, which dealt with soil health.

“She acted with passion, conviction, and dedication,” Simpson said.

There was often as much laughter as tears during the memorial.

“She called me her ‘Ken’ doll,” quipped Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, who was among several who noted Winter’s collection of political Barbie dolls.

Winter’s impact extended far beyond the Capitol into recruiting and training women to run for political office.

Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, worked with Winter at Emerge Colorado. They bonded over their shared belief in the power of women, Willford said. She talked about Winter’s love of dresses and hatred of blue jeans and purple Skittles, her passion for the outdoors and swimming, her children, her partner, Matt, her family, and her friends.

Most of all, Willford said, “she loved this job and this work” because of her belief that she had the power to make a difference.

Willford also recounted that one day she bought Winter a dress. It was to support Winter when the late senator decided to file a sexual harassment complaint against then-Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton. Several other women came forward and filed similar complaints.

Winter was wearing the dress Willford gave her on the day the House expelled Lebsock.

Faith cannot be remembered for the worst moment in her life, Willford said.

“She didn’t teach us to be perfect; she taught us to be human,” she said.

Her public service was never about celebrity or recognition — but about protecting freedoms that make the government work, and on that, she was a true champion, said former Sen. Rhonda Fields.

Winter understood the most vulnerable, Fields added. “Truly, she listened.”

Fields closed with a message to Winter: “Dear Faith, your work here is complete. But your legacy and impact live on. Rest easy, my dear colleague. We will carry it on from here.”

As the roll call vote to approve the memorial was taken, each senator stood and faced Winter’s family.