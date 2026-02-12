Hickenlooper, Crow plan to donate campaign cash from Palantir execs to immigrant rights nonprofits

Two Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation said this week that they plan to donate more than $100,000 received in campaign contributions from current and former employees of Denver-based firm Palantir Technologies to local nonprofits that assist immigrants and support civil rights.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow both landed on a list of politicians who have accepted contributions since 2006 from donors tied to the artificial intelligence and data software company, which has come under fire for its role in the Trump administration’s mass deportation program and its ties to the Israeli military.

According to a database posted online in late January by the “Purge Palantir” campaign, Crow, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, has received $57,600 from donors who listed Palantir as their employer, while Hickenlooper, who was elected to the Senate in 2020, has taken in $46,750 from the individuals. Both are seeking reelection this year.

Those sums compare to the more than $2 million donated by Palantir executives and the company’s corporate PAC to President Donald Trump and committees the Republican controls, and more than $286,000 received by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican.

Spokesmen for Hickenlooper and Crow told the Colorado Sun on Monday that they’ll give the funds related to Palantir that they’ve received over the years to Colorado-based charities, in response to the online publication’s inquiries about the donations.

They’re the third and fourth Democrats to announce since December that they’re turning over funds tied to the company to immigrant rights groups, following Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and New York Rep. Pat Ryan, who donated nearly $30,000 and more than $90,000, respectively.

In all, the “Palantir Payroll” list cites donations from company employees and its PAC to more than 150 federal candidates, including current and former elected officials.

According to FEC reports, Crow’s campaign and Hickenlooper’s campaign, the victory fund and leadership PAC took in high-dollar contributions last year from top-level Palantir executives Alex Karp, the company’s CEO; Mehdi Alhassani, the head of government affairs; and Akash Jain, president of Palantir’s federal business unit.

Both candidates stopped accepting donations from Palantir employees in March 2025, which was when the company unveiled a $30 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security to develop a surveillance platform used by ICE, their spokesmen told Colorado Politics.

“In response to ICE’s escalating violence, Hickenlooper is donating those campaign funds he previously received to local non-profits who provide legal assistance, shelter, and other services to immigrants in Colorado,” a Hickenlooper campaign spokesman said in a statement.

A Crow campaign spokesman noted that the Aurora Democrat has been pushing DHS to permit unannounced congressional oversight visits at immigration detention facilities, including a contract facility in Aurora, which he represents.

“Congressman Crow will donate these campaign contributions to charitable organizations working to protect immigrants and civil rights in Colorado,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement. “In Congress, he will continue leading efforts to end private immigration detention, increase transparency at Aurora’s GEO facility, and fight back against the lawlessness of this Administration.”

Two other Democratic members of Congress from Colorado also received donations from Palantir employees, according to the activists’ list and FEC reports: U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who got $1,500, and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who got $833. Spokeswomen for their campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

In addition, the Colorado Democratic Party’s federal committee received a $3,300 donation from Karp, the Palantir CEO, last March. A spokesman for the state party told Colorado Politics that the money was “raised and spent” in 2025 and added that the party will not accept future donations from the company’s executive.