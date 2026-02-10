President Pro Tem Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet announces resignation from Colorado Senate

President Pro Tem Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Aurora, who has served in the General Assembly since 2017, announced to her Senate Democratic colleagues Tuesday that she is resigning to take a new job.

Her last day is Friday. She will become the director of the David and Laura Merage Foundation for Combating Antisemitism.

The announcement was made at an off-site caucus luncheon.

In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis said, “Dafna has been an incredible leader for the Coloradans she represents, both in the State House and State Senate, and has championed the issues that matter most to her constituents. From leading the way on mental health – especially for youth – through the creation of iMatter, school-based mental health screenings, inpatient and residential behavioral health services, and more, to her advocacy for comprehensive reproductive health care, and support for healthy school meals for Colorado’s students, to her leadership on education and work against antisemitism. She has been a champion for the Jewish community, and she will continue that important work with the Merage Foundation. I look forward to working with her in her new capacity, fighting anti-semitism. I wish her the best in this next chapter and know she will continue giving back to her community and her state.”

Michaelson Jenet was first elected to the House in 2017, serving from 2018 through the 2023 session.

In August 2023, she was named by a Senate District 21 vacancy committee to replace Sen. Dominick Moreno, who left that position to join the administration of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

She has been the legislature’s most ardent supporter of improved mental health services, sponsoring dozens of bills – and new state laws – to require better support for those dealing with mental health issues.

Among the laws she’s proudest of: “I Matter,” (House Bill 21-1258), which provides six free counseling sessions to youth 18 and under.

She also cited the “Healthy School Meals for All” program, a referred measure that was passed by voters in 2022. While the program has struggled financially, with more demand for meals than the funding provided in the ballot measure, it has still provided more than 600,000 meals daily, according to EarlyMilestones.org.

In a 2024 profile for Colorado Politics, Michaelson Jenet talked about her Jewish roots.

A native of Tel Aviv, Michaelson Jenet is the oldest of seven children in a blended Jewish Orthodox family. The family moved to the U.S. when she was a child. By age 14, she had decided to pursue a different path, partly because she enrolled in a performing arts high school in Cincinnati. The artistic director informed her she had to participate in rehearsals or shows on Friday nights, and she pointed out she was Orthodox; his response was “go find yourself another school.”

“I decided if God gave me talent, maybe I was supposed to use it,” she said. That was hard on her family, but they were “outwardly supportive,” she added.

In addition to Cincinnati, she spent her formative years in New York and Philadelphia.

Michaelson Jenet returned to her Orthodox roots for college, attending Yeshiva University’s Sterns College for Women in New York.

She’s also authored three books, “Peanut’s Legacy,” about losing a baby at 20 weeks; “It Takes a Little Crazy to Make a Difference,” published in 2015 and based on a year she spent traveling to all 50 states to find and share stories of ordinary people solving problems in their communities.

Her epiphany for the book came from a visit to South Dakota and learning about how people build community, and how to engage people when they don’t engage through religion, which she said is becoming more common. The community center is the answer, she said.

The third book, “Three Speaking Methods,” is based on TEDx events she’s done over the past 15 years on public speaking training.

Michaelson Jenet’s resignation means another vacancy in the General Assembly. That brings the total to 29 vacancies among current lawmakers who gained their seats (some more than once) through the vacancy process.