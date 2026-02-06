From red flag orders to rollbacks, gun policy takes center stage at the Colorado Capitol | Bills in brief

Colorado lawmakers introduce hundreds of bills each year. Bills in Brief cuts through the noise by explaining which proposals matter, what’s at stake, and how decisions at the Capitol could affect everyday life across the state.

Numerous gun-related bills are already moving through the Colorado Legislature just weeks into the 2026 session, with proposals ranging from expanding extreme risk protection orders to rolling back existing firearms laws.

The first bill of the session would expand who can file for an extreme risk protection order to prohibit an individual who poses a “significant risk” to themself or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm. It was the first, but not the last, gun bill introduced this legislative session.

That bill, Senate Bill 004, is sponsored by Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial. Introduced on the first day of the 2026 session, the bill would allow health care and educational facilities to file petitions for protection orders. It passed through the Senate and will be heard by the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on March 2.

Other gun bills

Senate Bill 043 would require a firearm barrel to be sold in person by a federally licensed firearms dealer and requires dealers to record all sales and transfers of firearm barrels for at least five years.

SB 043 is sponsored by Sullivan and Reps. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Kyle Brown, D-Louisville. No hearing date has been announced yet.

House Bill 1072, sponsored by Rep. Scott Slaugh, R-Johnstown, codifies an individual’s “right to own, possess, and use a firearm to the maximum extent permissible by the state and federal constitutions” and repeals the state’s protective order statutes. The bill will be heard by the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on March 2.

House Bill 1144 prohibits the possession of 3D-printed firearms and outlaws distributing instructions for programming a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm or a firearm component.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, and Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, and Sens. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, and Katie Wallace, D-Longmont. No hearing date has been announced yet.

House Bill 1021, which sponsors are calling the “Second Amendment Protection Act,” would repeal several state firearms laws. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park, and Max Brooks, R-Castle Rock. It will be heard by the House Judiciary Committee on February 17.

House Bill 1126 expands requirements for licensed firearms dealers, including clarifying that a firearms dealer must hold both a federal and a state license to operate. The bill also allows the Department of Revenue to fine dealers up to $100,000 for second or subsequent violations of certain requirements.

Additionally, HB 1126 would expand record-keeping requirements to apply to all firearm purchases rather than just pistols and revolvers and includes certain requirements for gun shops, including that dealers must safely store large-capacity magazines, have certain security features on all doors and windows, and be equipped with an alarm system that includes video surveillance of every door and area where firearms are kept.

The bill will also require firearms dealers to report the theft or loss of a firearm to the Department of Revenue.

Sponsored by Reps. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, and Sen. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, House Bill 1126 will be heard by the House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on March 2.