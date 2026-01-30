Trump sues IRS and Treasury for $10 billion over tax return leak

President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department as one of the plaintiffs on Thursday, alleging a former IRS employee leaked his confidential tax records over six years ago.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, accuses the IRS and Treasury of failing to prevent the tax return leak carried out by Charles “Chaz” Littlejohn. The former IRS employee illegally accessed and disclosed the tax records to liberal news outlets in 2019 and 2020.

“Defendants had a duty to safeguard and protect Plaintiffs’ confidential tax returns and related tax return information from such unauthorized inspection and public disclosure,” the 27-page lawsuit states. “Accordingly, Defendants were obligated to have appropriate technical, employee screening, security, and monitoring systems to prevent Littlejohn’s unlawful conduct.”

“Defendants failed to take such mandatory precautions,” it adds.

Joining Trump as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are his two oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization. Both sons run the family business.

In the court filing, the four plaintiffs say the defendants caused them “significant and irreparable harm” after Littlejohn leaked their confidential tax information. He stole that information during his contracting tenure at the federal tax agency from 2017 to 2021.

Littlejohn is currently serving a five-year prison sentence, which started in May 2024. He pleaded guilty to one count of disclosure of tax return information in October 2023 after being charged by the Biden administration the month before.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced his department had canceled all contracts with Booz Allen Hamilton in connection with Littlejohn, who was employed by the management consulting company at the time.

The new lawsuit is particularly notable because it means Trump is suing his own administration over the tax return leak.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to the New York Times, ProPublica, and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told multiple media outlets. “President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”