Colorado AG invites public to report ICE misconduct amid rising scrutiny of federal agents

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has launched a new online tool that allows Colorado residents to report misconduct by federal immigration agents, his office announced on Wednesday.

“Nobody is above the rule of law, including federal agents such as ICE or border patrol,” he said. “This new reporting form is about keeping our communities safe and reminding them that we have their back. If you see misconduct from a federal agent, we want to hear about it. Please document it and report it to our office.”

The tool, located within the state Department of Law’s public complaint filing system, allows Coloradans to include information about incidents involving federal agents, as well as whether any other law enforcement was present at the scene.

According to Weiser, each report will be reviewed and “may be shared” with “relevant government offices with authority or oversight,” such as Colorado’s congressional delegation and district attorneys.

According to a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Law has received about 180 complaints of misconduct over the past year through various means, including phone calls, emails, and at town halls.

When asked about any actions by state officials going against federal immigration law, the spokesperson said they are not aware of any such instances.

“AG Weiser will always fight for Coloradans’ rights and our state’s sovereignty,” the statement said. “That is the message he’s sending to the public.”

Weiser has often accused Trump of bullying.

Weiser, who is running in the Democratic primary for Colorado governor, continues to challenge the Trump administration. The attorney general has also filed more than 50 lawsuits against the administration since last January.

Pressure from Democratic-led states over anti-ICE sentiment continues to rise, even as the federal government warns that increased criticism and actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could set a dangerous precedent.

Following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renée Nicole Good during a large federal immigration enforcement operation, the Aurora City Council passed a resolution opposing “overreach by ICE agents.” Good’s death has sparked national debate over federal immigration tactics.

Several states, including California, are considering legislation that would require ICE agents to remove face coverings during enforcement actions. The Denver City Council is also discussing a ban on law enforcement wearing face coverings inside city facilities; a proposal outlining this ban was presented to the city’s Budget and Policy Committee on Jan. 14 by Councilmembers Flor Alvidrez and Shontel Lewis.

On Thursday, Colorado U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen criticized House Republicans for rejecting her amendments to the Department of Homeland Security funding bill that would have imposed what her office described as “guardrails” on ICE officials. Pettersen stated, “ICE has gone rogue — terrorizing our communities, detaining people who are here legally, arresting children, and murdering innocent U.S. citizens with zero accountability,” and added that the “lawlessness and cruelty of Trump and Noem’s ICE operations are creating fear and chaos across the country.”

Deborah Grigsby, Kyla Pearce and the Associated Press contributed to this report.