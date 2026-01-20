Gov. Jared Polis touts Colorado’s ‘significant’ drop in crime in 2025

Gov. Jared Polis is touting a recent report saying Colorado’s overall crime rate decreased by double-digit margins over the past year.

“I am thrilled to see our data-driven investments in law enforcement support and crime prevention are working,” Polis said of the report from the Colorado Department of Public Safety. “Securing our safety is the bedrock of our quality of life in Colorado and that’s why investing to build safe communities is a priority for me.”

He added: “This data shows us what we are doing is working, but we aren’t stopping now, there is still more work ahead to keep our communities safe and make Colorado one of the top ten safety states in the nation.”

According to the report, which compared crime rates from January to June of 2024 and 2025, Colorado saw a 13.3% dip in violent crime, including a 25.7% decrease in robberies and a 29.5% decrease in homicides.

The state also experienced an overall decrease of 17.5% in property crimes, including a 34.5% decrease in motor vehicle theft, resulting in more than 5,000 fewer vehicles being stolen than during the same period the previous year.

Law enforcement officials in Colorado have attributed the drop in car theft to a law that made stealing a vehicle a felony, decoupling the severity of the crime from the value of the car and tying it instead to behavior so that the penalty becomes more severe in repeat offenses.

“Seeing these improvements across our state is a testament to the dedication of our local partners and the resilience of our neighborhoods,” said Matthew Lunn, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, which is housed in the public safety department. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made together to make Colorado a place where families can thrive without the fear of crime.”

Cities with the largest reductions in violent crime in 2025 included Aurora, which saw a 16.8% decrease; Greeley with a 15.1% decrease; Lakewood, with a 11.2% decrease; and Denver, with a 10.2% decrease.

Aurora’s previous council, which conservatives dominated, had adopted a “tough on crime” mentality, enacting mandatory minimum jail sentences and harsher penalties, such as making the penalties for retail theft convictions higher. A progressive-leaning council has taken over the city’s elected body following last year’s elections.