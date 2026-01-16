Adams County deputy shot multiple times, hospitalized Friday

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot multiple times while responding to a weapons disturbance call.

Additionally, another person on the scene was hospitalized with gunshot wounds of their own, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on social media just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities have not released much information about the shooting thus far, including the conditions of the deputy and other individual, despite multiple inquiries.

An initial post from the office said that there was police activity in the area of 74th Avenue and Broadway and asked the public to stay away from the scene. Deputies were first dispatched to the scene around 5 a.m.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident, according to the post, a standard procedure in incidents involving police shooting someone else.

The office also noted there will be a significant police presence in the area throughout the day and that they will release more information when it becomes available.

By noon, all the police had left the area and schools in the neighborhood appeared to be operating normally, after a late start.

This is a developing story.

