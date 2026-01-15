Colorado Gov. Polis reflects on legacy in final State of the State address, draws mixed reaction

Gov. Jared Polis used his final State of the State address to reflect on seven years of policy changes, blending humor and nostalgia as he focused on Colorado’s progress while drawing sharply different reactions from Democrats and Republicans in the chamber.

Lawmakers both past and present, as well as representatives from state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and other guests, listened to Polis speak for nearly 1.5 hours about what the state has accomplished since he took office in 2019, from universal preschool to reducing childhood poverty, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and dealing with the aftermath of the largest wildfires in state history.

KC Becker, who served as Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2021, noted Polis’s signature use of humor and nerdy references throughout his speech.

“His speeches stand out to me because he always puts a little bit of humor in there, and it’s very Jared Polis humor,” she said. “That always stands out to me.”

Becker said she also appreciated Polis’s calls to end division and be kinder to one another, which echoed much of what state leaders in the House and Senate told their colleagues on Wednesday when the 2026 legislative session was called to order.

Becker, who served in the legislature for eight years, said Polis’s recounting of his seven years as governor also served as a look back on her own time in office.

“He really has gotten a lot done,” she said. “Full-day kindergarten, reduced costs for Pre-K… there’s just a lot that’s happened. For me, it was a nostalgic look back, and I appreciated it.”

While Democrats stood and applauded Polis multiple times throughout his speech, Republican lawmakers mostly stayed in their seats.

Noah Duncan, a GOP intern, said he thinks there are some people at the Capitol “trying to do good things,” but that he thought there were “a lot less of them than many people know.”

Duncan said he disagreed with many of the points Polis made in his speech, adding that he believes more people should communicate with their representatives and senators when they disagree with a law and want it repealed.

“I believe that there’s a lot of infringing on rights that’s going to be happening during this session,” he said.