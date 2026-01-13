Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs mayors list competency, AI among priorities for legislative session

The mayors of Colorado’s three largest cities — representing a combined population of about 1.5 million — are urging state lawmakers to tackle some of their communities’ most pressing challenges in the upcoming legislative session, notably in the areas of crime and regulation.

In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado General Assembly, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade laid out their priorities.

“With the 2026 legislative session beginning, issues around competency and mental health, economic vitality, and protecting voter-allocated funding remain the most important concerns facing our cities,” the mayors wrote.

Johnston, Coffman and Mobolade said they support Polis’ “strong commitment” to making Colorado one of the top 10 safest states in the country.

“At the same time, cities across Colorado continue to face challenges involving justice-involved individuals who have not received the sustained care and treatment they need,” they said.

The mayors advocated for changing state statutes for individuals charged with crimes who are declared incompetent to stand trial and unlikely to be restored to competency. Under a 2024 law, courts must dismiss charges against such individuals. However, due to a lack of appropriate placement options, they are often released into the public rather than receiving treatment. Some of them have reoffended after their release.

“In practice, this can result in individuals who pose ongoing public-safety risks cycling back onto the streets,” the mayors said, noting an incident last year in which two people were killed on Denver’s 16th Street Mall by an individual who had been declared incompetent to proceed to trial and released.

“We believe mental health care and rehabilitation are essential to addressing crime, but they must be paired with appropriate placement and accountability to protect public safety,” the mayors wrote, adding they support the governor’s plans to expand alternative placement options for individuals declared incompetent.

The mayors also urged lawmakers to make substantial changes to a 2024 law regulating artificial intelligence systems and penalizing “algorithmic discrimination.” During last summer’s special session, the law’s implementation date was delayed to June 30 of this year. The mayors argued that the delay isn’t enough.

“Without reform, the law risks slowing innovation and investment, driving jobs out of Colorado, and imposing millions of dollars in implementation costs at a time of serious budget constraints,” they said. “We support a collaborative legislative solution in the 2026 session that protects consumers while promoting innovation, clearly defines state and local responsibilities, reduces uncertainty for employers and investors, avoids unfunded mandates, establishes clear and reasonable liability standards, and aligns Colorado with emerging national trends.”

Johnston, Coffman and Mobolade also advocated for increasing penalties for certain crimes, such as retail theft. A recent State Supreme Court decision held that municipalities cannot impose longer sentences for crimes that already have sentencing guidelines under state law.

In 2025, lawmakers passed a bill preventing municipal courts from imposing harsher sentences than the state for certain crimes. However, Polis vetoed it, arguing it could restrict municipalities’ ability to react to local crime trends.

“State law has increasingly constrained the ability of local law enforcement to meaningfully hold to account criminals who harm business owners and their ability to support themselves,” the mayors wrote. “We therefore urge state legislators to lower the felony shoplifting threshold to a reasonable dollar amount that reflects the real and cumulative harm of retail theft. Small businesses cannot continue to absorb losses under a weak statutory framework that allows individuals to steal repeatedly while facing few consequences.”

During the 2024 election, voters passed two ballot measures: Proposition 123 and Proposition 130, which require the state to dedicate tax revenue surpluses to fund affordable housing initiatives and to establish a state fund for local law enforcement agencies, respectively. The mayors urged lawmakers to prioritize these voter-allocated funds, even as they deal with budgetary challenges.

“It is only through continued cooperation between the community, local governments, and the state that we will sustain and build upon the progress already achieved in these areas,” the letter said.

The 2026 legislative session begins Jan. 14.