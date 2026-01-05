William Lindstedt sworn in to represent Colorado Senate seat left by Faith Winter

Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt was officially sworn in as a state senator on Monday, following his appointment by Gov. Jared Polis to fill the seat of the late Sen. Faith Winter.

A vacancy committee selected Lindstedt, who had been serving in the House since 2023, to represent Senate District 25 in late December. However, because the committee failed to turn in the required paperwork by the deadline, it fell on Polis to ultimately appoint Lindstedt to the position, which was left vacant after Winter was killed in a car crash just before Thanksgiving.

“I’m incredibly grateful to serve as the next State Senator for Senate District 25 for Broomfield, Northglenn, and Westminster,” Lindstedt wrote in a Facebook post following the vacancy election. “This was not how I expected to enter the State Senate, and I know this loss has been devastating for our community, and for many of us very personally.”

He added: “With the legislative session approaching, I’m ready to get to work immediately. Colorado is facing real challenges with tough budget decisions under TABOR, protecting clean air and clean water, funding our public schools, safeguarding Medicaid, and standing up for Colorado when a federal government overreaches or retaliates against states that don’t fall in line.”

Lindstedt was officially sworn into office on the Senate floor by Justice Brian D. Boatwright, Senate President James Coleman, D-Denver, and Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver.

“William Lindstedt will be a strong addition to the Colorado State Senate, bringing experience from Broomfield City Council and the Colorado House of Representatives, including as a committee chair,” said Coleman. “We thank Senator Lindstedt for stepping up and we know he will serve with hard work and integrity.”

Rodriguez welcomed Lindstedt.

“With a proven track record of public service, I am confident that he will be a great partner in achieving our goals of making Colorado more affordable and tackling Colorado’s budget challenges while protecting core services,” Rodriguez said.

Before being elected to the House, Lindstedt served on the Broomfield City Council, on the Broomfield Transportation Forum, and as a board director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments. He will serve out the remainder of Winter’s term, which will end this year. He is also running to represent Senate District 25 in November’s election.

The 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 14.