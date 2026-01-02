Trump says he ‘aced’ cognitive test amid fresh questions about his health

President Donald Trump boasted about his cognitive test results after admitting he regrets disclosing he had advanced imaging because of the scrutiny it has stoked regarding his health.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump wrote on social media Friday. “P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”

Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week that he misspoke when he told reporters in October 2025 he had received an MRI when it was a cardiovascular and abdominal CT scan.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” Trump told the news outlet. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

Trump also told the Wall Street Journal, in an interview published Thursday, that he takes more than his doctor’s recommended daily dose of aspirin.

“I’m a little superstitious,” he said. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. … I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump himself stoked speculation concerning his health when he disclosed to reporters in October that he had a “perfect” MRI amid questions related to why he underwent two annual physical examinations last year.

“President Trump agreed to meet with the staff and soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Hospital in October,” Trump’s doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, told reporters Thursday. “In order to make the most of the president’s time at the hospital, we recommended he undergo another routine physical evaluation to ensure continued optimal health.”

Barbabella added, “As part of that examination, we asked the president if he would undergo advanced imaging — either an MRI or CT scan — to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. The president agreed, and our team of consultants performed a CT scan. As we revealed in the post-examination report, the advanced imaging was perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt underscored Trump’s transparency with respect to his health as the oldest president to take the oath of office after a lack thereof from former President Joe Biden.

“Additional details on the imaging have been disclosed by the president himself, because he continues to be the most transparent and open president in history and has nothing to hide, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, who hid from the press and lied about his clear physical and mental decline,” Leavitt told reporters.