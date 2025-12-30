NEWSLETTERS
Colorado Cowboy Gathering adds new performance venue | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 12/30/2025 | updated 45 minutes ago
Dave Stamey is one of the headliners for the Colorado Cowboy Gathering's first show on the National Western Stock Show campus. (Courtesy Photo)

COLORADO COWBOY GATHERING 

Golden 

News: For the first time in its 35-year history, the Colorado Cowboy Gathering will expand to one show in the Stadium Arena on the National Western Stock Show campus. 

The Jan. 25 event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and stars Dave Stamey and Kristyn Harris, plus presentations by cowboy poets, Western musicians and others.  

Stamey, a legendary cowboy musician out of Tulare County, Calif., has been hailed as the Charlie Russell of Western music by Cowboys and Indians magazine. Western Horseman magazine describes his “Vaquero Song” as “One of the great Western songs of all times.” 

Harris, from Burleson, Texas, is a six-time recipient of the International Western Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award and is its reigning Female Performer of the Year. 

Their appearances are a prelude to the annual Colorado Cowboy Gathering, which features five shows and other attractions on Jan. 29, 30 and 31 at the Buffalo Rose Event Center, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden. 

Among the performers: The Rifters; Jon Chandler and Ernie Martinez; Mark Lee Gardner and Rex Rideout; JJ Steele; Steve “Yampa Valley Steve” Jones; Lynne Belle Lewis; and George Ray Russell. 

Also for the first time, the Colorado Cowboy Gathering will feature a Western Artist competition, created to highlight emerging voices in Western music, storytelling and poetry. 

For tickets and additional information, visit coloradocowboygathering.org 

About the organization: The nonprofit Colorado Cowboy Gathering celebrates cowboy heritage, traditions and entertainment, which grew out of the traditions of cattle drives in the American West. 

Website: coloradocowboygathering.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Kristyn Harris also will headline the Jan. 25 Colorado Cowboy Gathering show in the Stadium Arena on the National Western Stock Show campus. (Courtesy photos)
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

