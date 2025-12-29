Colorado’s unaffiliated vote is up for grabs in 2026 | Dick Wadhams

Leaders of both parties often dismiss the stunning increase in “unaffiliated” voters as just a result of automatic registration when getting a driver license or some other government process.

It must make them feel better about the plummeting number of registered Democrats and Republicans in the past 10 years.

As of Dec. 1, 2025, there are 1,973,638 “unaffiliated” voters — or 49.7% of Colorado’s electorate — 995,885 Democrats or 25.1%; and 905,357 Republicans or 22.8%.

Democrats have taken solace in their dominance of Colorado campaigns at all levels since 2018 as they control every statewide elected office and have huge majorities in the state legislature. They think a majority of “unaffiliated” voters are really Democrats and will always reliably vote that way.

Republicans delude themselves into thinking conservative voters became “unaffiliated” because too many GOP candidates don’t emulate the hardened MAGA style of President Donald Trump which they see as the ticket to victory. Throw in some obsession with stolen election conspiracies and it all looks pretty clear to them.

Never mind that Trump lost Colorado by 5 points to Hillary Clinton in 2016, by 14 points to Joe Biden in 2020, and by 11 points to Kamala Harris in 2024. Trump’s numbers were dismal in the 2018 and 2022 mid-term elections, with his approval languishing in the mid-30s and his disapproval in the mid-to-high 50s, which dragged down every Republican candidate in a competitive race.

But thanks to a poll conducted by the non-partisan Let Colorado Vote organization, it is clear that “unaffiliated” voters are not compliant stooges who are forced into being registered that way.

The Let Colorado Vote poll shows 54% of “unaffiliated” voters consider themselves as independents while only 40% prefer the “unaffiliated” moniker. A huge majority, 86 %, say they intentionally registered as “unaffiliated” and they are not forced into staying that way.

These voters favor Democrats over Republicans on inflation/cost of living by 33% to 31%, on education by 42% to 32%, health care by 44% to 21%, and environment and conservation by 49% to 24%.

But Republicans have an edge on immigration by 41% to 39% and a significant advantage on crime and public safety by 42% to 25%.

Colorado’s TABOR (Taxpayers Bill of Rights) law limits state spending increases to the combination of inflation and population increases and requires a public vote to increase taxes and to spend revenue above that limit.

By and large, Republicans strongly support TABOR and oppose efforts to weaken it. Democrats are constantly attempting to undermine the law and ultimately would like it repealed.

independents favor keeping TABOR by 60% while only 26% say it should be repealed.

Both parties and their leadership are unpopular with independents. Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating is 37% to 62% while the Republican Party is 37% to 57% and the Democratic Party 39% to 56%. The overwhelmingly Democratic-controlled state legislature is at 36% to 48%.

Even though they have strongly supported Democrats during the past four election cycles, independents are skeptical of where Colorado is under total Democratic control.

Only 41% say Colorado is on the “right track” while a majority of 52% say the state is on the “wrong track.”

Democrats have benefited from the deep hostility independent voters have for Trump, and Republicans have paid the price since 2018.

But these poll numbers suggest Democrats are taking on significant water and independent voters could be open to strong Republican candidates despite their antipathy for Trump.

Republicans who defend TABOR against Democratic attempts to deny the right to vote on tax increases are on solid ground. Republicans who have strong and specific agendas on crime, education, Medicaid, environment and energy can cut through the anti-Trump Democratic smokescreen.

But Republican candidates who parrot Trump’s stolen election conspiracies and who say they would pardon convicted and imprisoned Tina Peters if they are elected are sure losers in a general election.

Republicans will also suffer if the Colorado Republican Party continues to pursue a lawsuit to repeal Proposition 108 and steal the right of independents to vote in party primaries.

The Let Colorado Vote poll is a gift to Republican candidates at all levels throughout the state who want to make the state more competitive.

Republican candidates who want to win rather than just make an ideological point will take the poll seriously.

Dick Wadhams is a former Colorado Republican state chairman who managed campaigns for U.S. Sens. Hank Brown and Wayne Allard, and Gov. Bill Owens. He was campaign manager for U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota in 2004 when Thune unseated Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle.