Colorado Politics in focus: the year’s top in-depth cover stories and series | 2025 unfiltered

In 2025, Colorado Politics went beyond the daily headlines, delivering in-depth reporting on the major issues shaping the state — from congressional action to legislative proposals to the urban-rural divide and the future of Colorado’s economy.

Here’s a look at some of the top cover stories and special projects from 2025:

State of the State: During his annual State of the State address ahead of the 2025 legislative session in January, Gov. Jared Polis stressed the need to address the growing housing crisis but also criticized the Trump administration for tariffs and increased deportations of immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Trump orders: Shortly after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in January, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, leaving Colorado scrambling to figure out their implications and how the state would be affected. From the state legislature to the courts to federal programs, Colorado Politics went in-depth to answer questions arising from the president’s actions.

Nuclear Energy: After years of opposition, Colorado enacted legislation in 2025 to count nuclear power as “clean” energy, a major shift in how this source is viewed by lawmakers, particularly among progressive policymakers. A former anti-nuclear Democrat started the debate by asking party colleagues to reconsider nuclear energy’s utility.

Hot seat: Mayors from blue states, including Mike Johnston of Denver, found themselves on the hot seat during a congressional hearing in March, when Congressional members questioned Denver’s sanctuary laws protecting immigrants living in the country illegally. Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was among those who led the stern questioning of all four mayors.

Secretive approach: During the 2025 legislative session, the Democratic-led legislature continued actions begun in 2024, making it harder for the public to access records or figure out state business. While lawmakers defended their actions, critics questioned the legislation.

Division persists: Colorado Republicans looked to get back on even ground after selecting Brita Horn as the party chair. However, unity seems just as elusive for the party in 2025.

Aging population: In Colorado, the older population is growing fast, with ramifications for the significant challenges the state already faces, notably housing, healthcare costs and workforce needs. It also affects student enrollment, which, in turn, directly impacts school financing. Many have sounded the alarm about Colorado’s graying population, saying it requires greater attention and careful planning, particularly because this trend, if it persists, will fundamentally alter the state’s priorities.

Pushing back: Amid the staccato of legislation that Democrats at the Colorado Capitol adopted to expand what sponsors described as transgender “rights,” a growing number of parents are pushing back, arguing that the state government has overreached, impeding their ability to raise their children the way they see fit.

Rural Reckoning Series: The four-week Rural Reckoning series examines critical, often overlooked issues facing rural Colorado, where challenges to healthcare access, affordable housing, agricultural sustainability, and population growth are compounded by a growing disconnect from the state’s political and economic power base along the Front Range.

Water fight: A million acre-feet of water in the Colorado River — and the efforts by Western Slope water partners to keep it there — became the subject of a recent two-day hearing that could decide just who gets water and how much. From internal disputes to battles with seven other states, Colorado faced its share of water issues throughout 2025.

Two-party break: The latest voter registration data from the Secretary of State’s Office shows that just under 50% of active Colorado voters are unaffiliated. Most voters are automatically registered as unaffiliated unless they choose a party immediately. Still, it’s no secret that many Americans are frustrated with the two-party system.

Term review: Of the 70 majority opinions in 2025, 80% were unanimous — the same percentage as last term. The 14 decisions with partial or full dissents included eight that split the justices, 5-2. The remaining six non-unanimous decisions were evenly divided between 4-3 and 6-1 outcomes.

Fiscal Rockies: Once among the nation’s fastest-growing economies, Colorado today confronts mounting challenges that threaten its momentum. This series reveals how a state once defined by prosperity is navigating economic cliffs and ridges. We explored the impact that increased regulations, tariffs, shifting tax policies, the high cost of living and widening urban–rural divides have on businesses, workers, and communities. The series also highlighted the push to leverage Colorado’s outdoor economy — one of its most valuable assets — for renewed growth, while working to attract industries like quantum and aerospace. Read more on the series here.