Ethics investigations, scandals plague Colorado Capitol | 2025 Unfiltered

Over the course of the year, a series of investigations, allegations and controversies emerged at the state Capitol, drawing scrutiny to the behavior of elected officials and, in some cases, overshadowing policy debates.

Here are some of the notable investigations, stories and accusations to come out of Colorado’s latest legislative session.

Sonya Jaquez Lewis

In January, the state Senate launched an ethics investigation into state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, on charges that she mistreated her staff. The investigation raised questions about the authenticity of a letter of support allegedly penned by a former Jaquez Lewis staffer. The senator admitted she wrote it and resigned in February.

Faith Winter

In January, Sen. Faith Winter, D-Broomfield, apologized to the Senate for problems tied to alcohol abuse. A Senate committee in 2024 found she had violated a Senate ethics rule when witnesses said she showed up intoxicated at an April 2024 meeting in Northglenn. Winter died in a car crash on Nov. 26. Following the crash, investigators found that Winter was at fault and the toxicology report showed she was intoxicated.

Ryan Armagost

In the House, tempers flared over a photo taken by then-Rep. Ryan Armagost of Rep. Yara Zokaie in April. He shared the image with other members of his caucus in a Signal chat, and Republican lawmakers responded with crude comments, comparing the first-term lawmaker to a stripper and a prostitute, according to Colorado Public Radio.

The photo went viral on a social media account on X. Zokaie said she and her family received rape and death threats.

At the time, Armagost chaired the House’s workplace harassment committee. House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, removed him from that position just before the CPR story broke.

House Democrats announced they would seek a censure resolution in the August special session against Armagost, who promptly resigned. He had already announced his intention to step down on Sept. 1; the resignation on Aug. 21 took effect immediately, which made the resolution moot.

Ron Weinberg

In July, three women accused Rep. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland, of inappropriate behavior that took place before his election to the House in 2022. He has denied those allegations.

In August, Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park, filed a campaign finance complaint against Weinberg. The two were expected to compete for the House minority whip position, which eventually went to Rep. Carlos Barron, R-Fort Lupton, who replaced Armagost.

The complaint alleged that Weinberg repeatedly used campaign funds to purchase items prohibited under Colorado campaign finance law, including clothing and cigars, a $1,955 gift to a Tel Aviv soccer club, and casino spending.

While Weinberg was allowed to “cure” the potential violations, the Secretary of State’s office notified him on Nov. 19 that his efforts did not “substantially comply with Colorado campaign finance law” and that an investigation is now underway.

Rose Pugliese and Monica Duran

A war of words between Pugliese and House Majority Leader Monica Duran ensued over what the Republican leader knew — or didn’t know — about the Armagost issue, with Pugliese saying Duran had challenged her character and integrity. Pugliese resigned several weeks later.

In an interview with Colorado Politics on fostering civility among lawmakers, Senate President James Coleman said he worries about a toxic House environment, where lawmakers have resigned and disagreements have persisted.

Stephanie Luck and Ron Weinberg

In January, Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, filed a complaint against Weinberg, alleging he used a master key to enter her office and turn on a light switch.

9News reported that Weinberg denied having a master key — a claim that House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, said she had no reason not to believe. But a day later, an order was placed to re-key eight offices, including the master door to the speaker’s office.