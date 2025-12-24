Who’s running for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District? Meet the candidates

The House of Representatives is seen on the morning after Election Day, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, day 36 of the government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Stretching from Commerce City to just north of Greeley, Colorado’s 8th Congressional District is considered the state’s lone swing seat. The seat, currently held by Rep. Gabe Evans (R), has been won in decidedly close races in 2022 and 2024. With the election set for Nov. 3, 2026, candidates will have around ten months to pitch their case to voters.

Shannon Bird (D)

Gabe Evans (R)

Evan Munsing (D)

Manny Rutinel (D)

Editor’s note: Candidates have been ordered alphabetically by last name.