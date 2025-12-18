U.S. House passes Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bill to remove gray wolves from endangered species list

A bill sponsored by Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to delist the gray wolf from federal protections cleared the U.S. House late Thursday, setting up a Senate fight over a measure supporters say would return wildlife management to the states and critics call politically motivated.

The measure, H.R. 845, was sponsored by Rep. Boebert and co-sponsored by the other three Republicans in Colorado’s U.S. House delegation.

The House passed the bill, titled the Pet and Livestock Protection Act, by a 211–204 vote. Five Democrats joined 206 Republicans in support, while four Republicans voted against the measure alongside 200 Democrats, including all four Democrats from Colorado’s delegation.

H.R. 845 directs the Secretary of the Interior to reissue the ESA rule removing the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife within 60 days of the law’s enactment.

The bill also blocks any effort to challenge the delisting in court.

In a statement after the vote, Boebert said she was thrilled the act had passed the House with a bipartisan vote.

It is a “major win for ranchers, farmers, and property owners in Colorado and nationwide,” she said.

“The science has been clear for years: gray wolves are fully recovered, and their resurgence deserves to be celebrated as a true conservation success story,” Boebert said. “It’s long past time to delist them and empower states to set their own management policies. I can’t wait for President Trump to sign this bill into law.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, but its path to the president’s desk is unclear. A sponsor has not yet been announced, and a companion measure in that chamber has not been introduced.

During a one-hour debate on the measure, supporters presented graphic photos of the damage wolves have caused to livestock.

Democrats noted that the House was wasting time on a bill intended solely to run out the clock in its final hours in 2025, rather than addressing affordability issues.

Boebert said during the debate that the bill would return wolf management to the states and tribal wildlife agencies. “This doesn’t mean that wolves will not be managed,” she said. “It just means that the federal government will step aside and we will have proper state management.”

Colorado’s wolf population is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, under a 10(j) rule issued in 2023.

The state has imported 25 wolves since December 2023, 10 from Oregon and 15 from British Columbia. Ten of those wolves have since died, plus two of the five-yearling pups from the Copper Creek pack, born to a mating pair that came from Oregon. The Copper Creek pack is believed to be primarily responsible for more than a dozen livestock deaths in 2024 and 2025.

Boebert noted that wolves don’t only hunt to satisfy their hunger. “They also hunt for sport,” pointing to a March 2025 killing of a working cattle dog by a wolf in Jackson County.

She also said agricultural producers lost $580,000 in just one year from wolves, although much of those costs were reimbursed by the state, a condition of the 2020 ballot measure that required the wolves’ reintroduction.

Delisting the gray wolf, which Republican lawmakers Thursday called a success, has been supported by the Obama, Biden and both Trump administrations, she pointed out.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle of Oregon spoke against the bill.

HR 845 “is part of a pattern,” she said. “Instead of investing time and money into supporting proven paths of success, we’re voting on far-reaching and unscientific proposals that don’t actually solve the problem and won’t make it into law. HR 845 would also fragment and make wolf management harder.”