Vance: Democrats on affordability is like ‘Charles Manson criticizing violent crime’

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Alburtis, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to continue the Trump administration’s end-of-the-year dash to address voters’ economic concerns.

Last week, President Donald Trump regaled a crowd at the Mount Airy Casino in nearby Mount Pocono with a typical rally performance. However, the president responded to his slipping economic polling by blaming affordability matters on his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Similarly, Vance, during his Tuesday speech at a ULINE warehouse, said Biden’s policies were responsible for “every single affordability crisis that we talk about in the United States of America today.”

“When I hear the Democrats talk about the affordability crisis that they created, it’s a little bit like, you know, Charles Manson criticizing violent crime,” he posed to the crowd. “Look in the mirror, my friend. You are the cause of the problem, and Donald J Trump’s administration is the solution to the problem that you created.”

However, unlike Trump, who has repeatedly suggested that American families should deal with elevated prices due to his tariffs by cutting back on Christmas gifts for their children, the vice president acknowledged that most voters are not fully buying the president’s economic spin. Vance specifically touched on his childhood, recounting how his grandmother struggled to balance their grocery bills with the costs of her prescription medications.

“We are fighting for you every single day, and I don’t want you to think for one second that because Joe Biden gave us the worst economy in the world, that we forget it,” Vance said. “We know exactly what we are left with. We know exactly the consequences that it’s caused for so many of our great families all across Pennsylvania, and I promise you, there is no person more impatient to solve the affordability crisis than Donald J Trump.”

He continued, “My point, ladies and gentlemen, is that we are making progress, and I never forget where I come from. I never forget who I serve, and I know that there is so much more progress to be made.”

Following his remarks, Vance faced a number of questions from reporters, the bulk of whom pressed him on the economy.

During one exchange, the vice president said he wasn’t “worried about the politics” of affordability, despite the significant losses Republicans are facing in next November’s elections.

“I feel very confident that if we keep wages high, we keep energy prices low, we keep on chipping away at the affordability crisis created by Joe Biden’s administration,” he explained. “Yes, I believe the American people are going to reward us because they’re smart. The American people are smart. They know Rome wasn’t built in a day. They know what Joe Biden broke is not going to get fixed in a week. We’ve got to stay with it.”

You can watch Vance’s comments in full below.