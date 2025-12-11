Colorado’s cost of living soars, ranks third-most expensive in the US

Colorado is the third-most expensive state to live in, according to a new report by the state’s Chamber of Commerce.

Released on Thursday, the Chamber’s Colorado Scorecard “presents a mixed outlook” for the state, according to the chamber’s president and CEO, Loren Furman.

While Colorado saw improvements in many areas, including the cost of doing business, GDP, and median full-time salary, its cost of living and housing affordability are on the decline, ranking third and second-highest nationally, respectively.

“Colorado’s strengths remain clear, but the state’s rising cost of living is becoming impossible to overlook,” said Furman. “The findings reinforce what we’re hearing directly from employers: increased costs are making it harder to grow and compete for top talent. These trends will not correct themselves – they require action. As we approach the 2026 legislative session, the Chamber will continue to advocate for balanced policies that address these issues head-on.”

Where Colorado does well

Colorado has consistently ranked among the healthiest states in the nation, rising from 10th to fifth place in 2023 and up another three spots last year on the United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings report. The state was once again ranked second nationally for older adults, behind only Vermont.

The state also rose one spot to become the second-best state in the nation for health and wellness, according to SmileHub’s rankings, which analyzed community health baselines, health care access, and personal health and wellness activity. Only Massachusetts ranked higher.

Once among CNBC’s top five states for doing business, Colorado slipped to 16th last year but has climbed five spots to 11th this year. To compile their rankings, CNBC evaluated states based on factors like business friendliness, quality of life, cost of doing business, and economic strength.

On another positive note, the average annual salary for open full-time positions in Colorado has increased by more than $4,000 to $57,491, according to a report from Aspen Technology Labs.

The state’s GDP also increased by more than $25 billion from 2023 to 2024 and by more than $100 billion since 2021, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Where Colorado needs improvement

Colorado dropped from 47th to 48th in housing affordability in U.S. News’ 2025 rankings. According to the Colorado Realtors’ Association, the average home price in the Denver Metro area was nearly $700,000 in 2024. The state’s overall cost of living also lagged behind most of the country: according to CNBC’s rankings, Colorado fell from 46th to 47th this year.

Colorado was named the sixth-most regulated state in the country, a statistic business leaders often cite when expressing concerns that excessive red tape is deterring companies from relocating to the state.

That number comes from the chamber’s own study conducted last year, which found that about 45% of Colorado’s nearly 200,000 regulations are “excessive or duplicative.”

“Colorado’s regulations are consistently the top concern in every business survey we’ve conducted in recent years,” Furman said following the study’s release. “If we don’t get our regulatory climate under control, we’re putting future jobs and economic growth at risk. We’re preparing a bold legislative package to tackle this growing burden, which is our top priority going into 2025. We look forward to working with legislative leadership and the Governor’s Office to bring meaningful regulatory relief to the Colorado business community.”

The chamber also included results from its business leader survey conducted last year, in which 67% of business owners said they believed the state’s economy was on the wrong track, up seven percentage points from 2023 and 14 from 2022.