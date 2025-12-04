Trump calls Jared Polis a ‘sleazebag’ for keeping ‘elderly woman’ Tina Peters in jail 

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to scold Colorado Gov. Jared Polis regarding the case of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2024 for charges of giving unauthorized individuals access to the county’s election systems.

Trump lambasted Polis as a “sleazebag” for denying the release of “an elderly woman.” The president said Peters was “unfairly convicted” and should not be in jail.

“The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail!” Trump posted. “She was convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election. She was preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law.”

Peters was found guilty in August 2024 of crimes related to providing unauthorized information about Mesa County’s election systems to someone affiliated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, specifically regarding the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Lindell claimed, without any credible evidence, that the election systems were interfered with to help then-candidate Joe Biden win the presidency.

During her sentencing hearing in October 2024, the Washington Examiner reported that District Judge Matthew Barrett claimed Peters “abused” her position of power and insisted she had zero remorse for her actions.

“I am convinced you would do it all over again if you could. You’re as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen,” Barrett claimed at the time. “You are no hero. You abused your position, and you’re a charlatan.”

Peters was found guilty on “three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state,” the Washington Examiner previously reported.

Peters, meanwhile, has repeatedly said she was innocent. She has regularly claimed that she “only wanted to serve the people of Mesa County.” In calling for her release, Trump acknowledged her previous time served and that she was a “cancer survivor.”

“She has now served more than one year in jail, and has eight years to go,” Trump said in his Truth Social post on Wednesday. “On top of everything else, she is a cancer ‘survivor.’” This lightweight Governor, who has allowed his State to go to hell (Tren de Aragua, anyone?), should be ashamed of himself. FREE TINA!”