Colorado Secretary of Sate tells DOJ to ‘take a hike’ over election records request

Colorado will not comply with the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to share unredacted voter information, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Wednesday.

“The DOJ can take a hike; it does not have a legal right to the information,” she said. “Colorado will not help Donald Trump undermine our elections and hurt the American people.”

According to Griswold, the Department’s Civil Rights Division contacted her office earlier this week, requesting an agreement to share unredacted voter data, including full names, dates of birth, residential addresses, and driver’s license numbers.

An email sent to Deputy Secretary of State Andrew Kline on December 1 said the DOJ is prepared to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Colorado to share a “nonpublic, unredacted voter registration list.”

Kline responded to the email the following day, saying Colorado “will not be producing unredacted voter files or signing the MOU.”

The Department made a similar request to states last May, after which Griswold sent publicly available data.

Trump administration officials have previously stated they need complete voter registration data to ensure states are complying with federal election laws. However, agencies have provided conflicting answers about how the data will be used, leading Griswold and nine other Secretaries of State to write a joint letter to the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security requesting more information.

“Given the unprecedented nature and scope of the DOJ’s requests, we require additional information about how this information will be used, shared, and

secured,” the Secretaries wrote, adding that DOJ and DHS staff have shared “misleading and at times contradictory” information with elections officials regarding voter data collection.

“Federal law and the U.S. Constitution are clear: states are responsible for administering elections,” the letter states. “Additionally, transmitting this information to another federal agency raises serious Privacy Act

concerns and risks improper dissemination of and access to sensitive voter data. We are deeply concerned about the inconsistent and misleading information that Secretaries have received from the DOJ and DHS, and with the potential lack of compliance with federal law.”

According to Griswold’s office, neither the DOJ nor DHS has responded to the letter.

So far, the Department of Justice has sued 14 states for refusing to turn over unredacted voter registration information. As of Thursday, Colorado is not one of them.